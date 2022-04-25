NFL Trade Rumors: Insider reveals market value for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel's trade value has been the talk of the town ever since the star receiver of the San Francisco 49ers reportedly asked to be traded away from the franchise.

NFL analyst Peter Schrager spoke about the receiver's trade value in the NFL market with the 2022 NFL Draft looming in just a few days:

“I asked what his market value would be. A lot of people said it's probably a first-rounder this year, and either a first or a second next year. Or two first-rounders this year, which sounds crazy for a wide receiver. But we saw Jamal Adams be traded for two first-round picks. We've seen it before.” - Peter Schrager on Good Morning Football

NFL Trade Rumors: What team is Deebo Samuel most likely to play for in 2022?

Jeff Darlington @JeffDarlington Breaking News: I just spoke to wide receiver Deebo Samuel — and he told me that he has asked the 49ers to trade him.



He did not want to discuss specific reasons behind his request, but he has indeed let the 49ers know his desire to leave the organization. More to come. Breaking News: I just spoke to wide receiver Deebo Samuel — and he told me that he has asked the 49ers to trade him. He did not want to discuss specific reasons behind his request, but he has indeed let the 49ers know his desire to leave the organization. More to come.

The news of a possible divorce between Samuel and the 49ers certainly put several NFL teams on high alert, especially with the 2022 Draft just days away.

If the 49ers are unable to keep their star receiver in-house, then it has been speculated that the New York Jets could be among the frontrunners for his services. The Jets do not have a certified number-one option at receiver.

They also have a bevy of picks (nine total) in the draft, including the fourth and tenth picks in the first-round. They could very well put together a nice package to offer the 49ers before the draft begins.

The Houston Texans have also been rumored to be interested in the receiver and they have a total of 1picks, five of those within the top 80. They should also have more than enough to offer a competitive package for Samuel.

NFL analysts have made it clear that any possible compensation for the Pro Bowl receiver will be quite high.

In 2021, Samuel was a one-man wrecking crew for Kyle Shanahan's offense with the 49ers. He helped the 49ers to come within three points of getting to Super Bowl LVI to play against the Cincinnati Bengals.

He caught 77 passes for 1,405 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions. His receiving yards were good for fifth in the league. He also averaged 18.2 yards per catch, which was top for all receivers.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



The Houston Texans and the New York Jets.



Both teams have been brought up in Deebo chatter and most of the focus has been on Houston, according to Which teams could be interested in Deebo Samuel?The Houston Texans and the New York Jets.Both teams have been brought up in Deebo chatter and most of the focus has been on Houston, according to @timkawakami Which teams could be interested in Deebo Samuel?The Houston Texans and the New York Jets.Both teams have been brought up in Deebo chatter and most of the focus has been on Houston, according to @timkawakami. https://t.co/xyGxfYdS7V

That's not all because the former University of South Carolina standout was also used as a runner in a complex offense. Samuel carried the football 59 times for 365 yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

He averaged 6.2 yards per carry, which is well above the norm for a productive running back. Despite his versatility, the All-Pro receiver is reportedly not interested in continuing to operate in a dual-role on offense.

This may serve as a hindrance to some teams that may be interested in trading for him and utilizing him in a similar way to the 49ers.

If he truly does not wish to be used in the running game or on various bubble screens, then the tides may turn in terms of interest value.

But that’s a bridge to be crossed in the future. Perhaps the 49ers can salvage the relationship and make Deebo Samuel an offer he can't refuse. Fans of the franchise hope to have an answer sooner rather than later, with the draft looming ahead in just a few days.

