Insider notes on Bills' state of affairs: Buffalo facing 'salary cap hell' with Stefon Diggs, Von Miller's contracts posing problems

Monday was a travel day, as soon after the completion of a pair of practices at the Shrine Bowl, NFL scouts, coaches and agents boarded planes to fly off to Mobile, Alabama for the start of the Senior Bowl on Tuesday. There was still plenty of news floating around, including the possibility of a partial transformation of the Buffalo Bills roster in 2024.

Could 2024 be the new-look Buffalo Bills? Yes, according to many I spoke with at the Shrine Bowl. The Bills are about to enter “salary cap hell,” as explained to me by one league source, and they must shed close to $50 million in salary to get under the cap. Expectations are there will be a lot of restructuring of contracts, cutting of veterans and loss of free agents come March.

So whose contract could undergo a restructure and which player could get the axe come March? I spoke to several people on the way to Mobile for the Senior Bowl and this is what they told me.

How Bills are trying to navigate through 2024's cap space conundrum

Start with Josh Allen, whose salary cap number is over $47 million next year. His cap numbers at the end of his contract in 2027 and 2028 are almost 20% less and the league’s cap will be higher. Of course a restructure would mean more guaranteed money for Allen- but they’ll have to do it as the Bills are in win-now mode.

Cornerback Tre’Davious White counts for just under $16.5 million next year but there is an out in his contract. Expect a significant restructure unless the Bills outright cut White who has played just ten games the past two seasons due to injury and only played 11 games in 2021.

Von Miller is another restructure waiting to happen or he could be cut. Miller’s cap number next season is $23.8 million. The franchise would take a big hit if they released him, though the outcome of the domestic violence charges brought against Miller in November might soften the blow.

The organization is expected to address the contract situation of tight end Dawson Knox, whose cap hit is $14.3 million in 2024. The emergence of first round selection Dalton Kincaid, who significantly outperformed Knox, makes this a no-brainer.

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills

The Stefon Digss situation is tricky. The receiver restructured his contract last season and is due more than $27.8 million this year. Just days after I reported Diggs wants to stay with the team next season, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane publicly declared Diggs to be the team's “No. 1 receiver.” Any desire to change Diggs’ contract again might upset the apple cart.

Additional notes from Day 3 of Shrine Bowl practices

Eyebrows were raised when Big Ten rushing leader Kyle Monangai of Rutgers bypassed the NFL Draft in favor of returning to play for the Scarlett Knights in 2024. Monangai rushed for 1,262 yards last season to lead the conference, 17 yards more than Blake Corum of Michigan. Many believed a large NIL deal drew Monangai back to Rutgers for another season, though I’m told the running back will receive a contract that will pay him less than $200,000.

As unbelievable as it may seem, Monangai wasn’t on the scouting radar last fall despite his terrific season. I’m told his name was not on the long list for an invitation to the combine, Senior Bowl or Shrine Bowl. Surprisingly, when inquiries were made to NFL decision makers as to where Monangai would land in the draft, several were not even familiar with the player. With no combined invitation or appearance at a major postseason All-Star game, the chances Monangai would be selected in the draft were dismal, despite his outstanding season. Understandably he chose to return to Rutgers. Monangai presently holds a fourth-round grade on my board.

I spoke at length with Mississippi cornerback Deantre Prince, who has had a solid week of Shrine Bowl practice. I asked him who the toughest receiver was that he faced this season, expecting to hear the name Malik Nabers of LSU. I had the school correct, but the player wrong. Prince told me the toughest receiver he faced this season was Nabers’ teammate, Brian Thomas Jr. He commended Thomas for his size, strength and deceptive speed. He also mentioned the reliable hands and catching radius Thomas possesses.