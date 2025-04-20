Insider outlines what Shedeur Sanders must fix to thrive in the NFL

  • home icon
By Prasen
Modified Apr 20, 2025 02:04 GMT
NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn
Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders is one of the biggest names moving to the NFL this season. The 2025 NFL Draft is just days away, and all eyes are on the Colorado quarterback — and not just because he’s the son of Deion “Prime Time” Sanders. As one of the most polarizing prospects in this year’s class, the 23-year-old is drawing hype and hard criticism from league insiders.

ESPN’s Mina Kimes broke down what Shedeur needs to clean up to thrive at the next level.

“There’s a lot to like,” Kimes said, praising his accuracy, toughness, and ability to throw over the middle.

However, she didn’t shy away from mentioning the one thing holding him back.

“I do think he’s gotta speed up his time to throw, just because he’s not a plus athlete for a quarterback in the NFL, so he’ll not be able to bail himself out the way he sometimes did in college," she added. "But if he can play faster, I definitely think his accuracy and toughness would make him a good starting quarterback in the right situation.”
Sanders has shown his potential numerous times while under fire in Boulder, but the NFL will be an entirely different beast.

Shedeur Sanders is quite down on the Steelers' priority list for 2025 NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders may have impressed the Pittsburgh Steelers in his pre-draft meeting, but that doesn’t mean he’s heading to the Steel City anytime soon.

Sanders isn't high on the team’s draft priority list if Steelers Radio Network host Gerry Dulac is to be believed. He set the record straight while shutting down rumors that Sanders' meeting with the Steelers went poorly.

“They had a great meeting with him … they like the guy,” Dulac said on "The Rich Eisen Show." "But if they had the No. 1 pick, they wouldn’t draft Shedeur.” [04:12]
The Steelers, who own the No. 21 overall pick, reportedly have their eyes on other needs first, like defensive line, running back and wide receiver. Quarterback doesn’t top the list.

youtube-cover
On the other hand, the Steelers are closing in on a deal with Aaron Rodgers. If the four-time MVP signs, Shedeur might be looking elsewhere for his NFL debut.

