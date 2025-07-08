Insider outlines the Steelers’ contingency mindset on T.J. Watt contract situation

T.J. Watt’s contract holdoff with the Steelers is heating up, and insiders say Pittsburgh’s front office may be preparing for the worst. Watt, a four-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler, wants a deal that reflects his dominance off the edge. However, negotiations have stalled, and the team is eyeing its contingency plan: the franchise tag.

Ad

"I don't think they want to do it, but they've said it a number of times, that it's a tool they can have at their disposal if they had to do it,” NFL insider Mark Kaboly said on "93.7 The Fan."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tagging Watt would keep him in black and gold for another year, but could fuel tension if it blocks his shot at long-term security. Most NFL stars hate the tag, as it locks them in at top-tier pay but strips away negotiating leverage. For Watt, it may be a frustrating scenario considering his résumé and value.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Meanwhile, Rich Eisen made his feelings known about Watt's landing spot.

“Google all you want. … It’s not going to happen,” Eisen said Thursday, slamming the idea of Pittsburgh parting way with Watt.

Ad

Ad

Eisen doubled down, calling every NFL team—including the Steelers—a perfect fit for Watt. But one thing’s clear: the contract drama has officially taken center stage in Pittsburgh.

Also read: NFL insider shares major update on T.J. Watt's Steelers contract extension status as All-Pro's LB pushes to reset non-QB pay scale

Jeremy Fowler gives the latest T.J. Watt contract update

Mike Tomlin's Pittburgh Steelers might be inching closer to locking down T.J. Watt as Jeremy Fowler dropped a major update on the 30-year-old edge rusher's contract situation.

Ad

Watt was the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year and is entering the final year of his current deal. The edge rusher market is booming, with Myles Garrett getting his $40 million per year contract in March. Now, all eyes are on Pittsburgh to see if they'll choose to reset the market, making Watt the highest-paid linebacker.

On SportsCenter on Saturday, Fowler said:

"I talked to somebody with the team who said, ‘Look, these are complicated deals to do, but we are working on it. We want T.J. Watt here.’”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The All-Pro linebacker is expected to reset the market and become the highest-paid edge rusher in the league, possibly eclipsing Myles Garrett’s recent $160 million payday.

Also read: "T.J. Watt is so pissed!" - NFL fans react as Steelers extend GM Omar Khan's contract through 2028

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.