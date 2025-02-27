The Las Vegas Raiders have been leaning towards a superstar veteran for their 2025 quarterback, and minority owner Tom Brady fuelled rumors by hosting the Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford at his home in Montana, according to Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz.

But if NFL insider Mike Silver is asked, the entire affair seems very suspicious.

Writing on his X.com account, he said:

"I have questions. Would this be tampering? If so, did a Fox employee just report that a very visible Fox employee could be in violation of tampering rules?"

Stafford is due $23 million in base salary this season, plus a $4-million roster bonus.

The Silver-and-Black had the worst quarterback rotation in the 2024 season with Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell, and Desmond Ridder, who combined for a measly 19 passing touchdowns (tied for third-fewest) despite covering 4,119 passing yards (ninth-most).

How can Matthew Stafford help Raiders?

One-time NFC champion Jimmy Garappolo was thought to be an upgrade when he signed in 2023, only to lead the league in interceptions before being benched for the aforementioned Aidan O'Connell, then released.

Then Tom Telesco saw Gardner Minshew put up a career performance in relief of Gardner Minshew at the Indianapolis Colts and thought he would be an upgrade as well.

The experiment failed miserably. The only offensive highlights from that wretched season were Brock Bowers breaking multiple records and Jakobi Meyers hitting 1,000 yards for the first time in his career.

And those two ill benefit greatly from playing with a Super Bowl-winning proven commodity like Matthew Stafford, according to Sports Illustrated's Carter Landis:

"(He) would help establish a solid floor for the Raiders’ offense. He would quickly become good friends with tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, maximizing their skill sets."

However, he also warns this is not for the long term:

"The Raiders’ rebuild timeline does not match Stafford’s career timeline. The Raiders must find a franchise quarterback who can lead the team for the next half-decade, not someone who would be on the team for just a year or two."

It can be said that the ghost of Derek Carr currently haunts the Raiders. While he was obviously not the best quarterback in franchise history, he was the one to return stability to a position that had, before his drafting in 2014, been occupied by a swathe of middling veterans and draft busts.

