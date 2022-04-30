NFL insider reveals which WR Aaron Rodgers wanted Packers to draft

Heading into last night's draft, the top priority for the Green Bay Packers was to add a playmaking wide receiver to help out 38-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers. This highly anticipated selection didn't happen.

The Packers weren't going to draft a receiver unless they were comfortable with who they were going to get in the first-round. At pick number 22, the Packers selected Georgia linebacker Quay Walker.

Pat McAfee talked about the situation on the Pat McAfee Show and revealed which wide receiver he thinks Rodgers wanted:

“The word I got was that Treylon Burks was the guy that Rodgers liked and he went early. Obviously, we know he went to Tennessee. So yes, they made all the calls. I thought they were gonna move up. "

McAfee explained that once Burks was selected, the Packers weren't going to trade up for any of the other wide receivers. He added:

"Receivers went, there was a quick run around like eight to 12. When Burks went, they were done because they weren't going to trade up for any of the other guys. Everybody was like, ‘I can't believe the Packers, you know took defense or whatever.’ They weren't going to get the guys they wanted. My guess is they'll pick one or maybe two today.”

Treylon Burks ended up going a little earlier than some teams may have expected, going to the Tennessee Titans at number 18 overall. The Titans traded star wide receiver AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles and in return, they used the No. 18 overall pick to select wide receiver Treylon Burks.

The Green Bay Packers haven't drafted a RB, WR, or TE in the first-round since 2002

Green Bay Packers verses Minnesota Vikings

While the Packers failed to get Rodgers some help on offense last night in the first-round, that's something that isn't new. The Packers haven't selected a wide receiver, running back, or tight end in the first-round since 2002. The pick that they used in 2002 was on wide receiver Javon Walker, who only lasted four seasons in Green Bay.

With a recent history of dominance in the NFC North, it seems difficult to criticize their strategy. The Packers have won the division eight times in the last 11 seasons. If they are to win the North again this year, they will have to add some help today when the NFL Draft continues.

