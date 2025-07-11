Insider reveals major Brandon Aiyuk injury update ahead of 49ers training camp

Brandon Aiyuk has been a part of the San Francisco 49ers since being drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. The wide receiver has become a key part of the 49ers' offense. In August 2024, they gave Aiyuk a four-year extension worth $120 million.
Unfortunately, Aiyuk tore his ACL and MCL during the week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He missed the rest of the season as the 49ers finished fourth in the NFC West with a 6-11 record.
On Thursday, insider Matt Maiocco provided an update on Aiyuk's injury rehabilitation. According ot him, there's a possibilty that the wide receiver will be healthy for the 49ers' season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
"I hear he's doing really well. I hear the knee is even ahead of schedule. Also, from what I understand, it's not out of the question that he could be ready Week 1," Maiocco said. as per a tweet by Coach Yac.
In five seasons, the wide receiver played 67 of 69 games, tallying 4,305 yards and 25 TDs receiving.
Despite Brandon Aiyuk's chances of featuring in Week 1, Matt Maiocco added that Kyle Shanahan and Co. will take a cautious approach so that they don't reaggravate his injuries.
"They want to be extra cautious with him," Maiocco said as per an article by 49erswebzone.
"Even though the timeline, everything being equal, might point forward, hey there's a chance in Week 1. ... I think the feeling inside the organization has always been don't take any chances, start him off on PUP when the report to training camp on July 22, and then more than likely, just have that carry over to the regular season."
San Francisco 49ers GM provides update on Brandon Aiyuk's injury
After the 2024 season, the rumor mill was churning about the 49ers possibly parting ways with Brandon Aiyuk. However, the team decided to hold onto the wide receiver and give him a chance to recover ahead of the 2025 season.
Last month, 49ers GM John Lynch, on the Pat McAfee show, provided an update on the wide receiver's injury
"Brandon's doing a tremendous job coming back," Lynch said. "These guys that are incredibly skilled athletes, they tend to heal a lot faster. It's kind of incredible how well he's healing, and he's putting in the work."
The 49ers' upcoming training camp will give a better idea of Brandon Aiyuk's recovery. It will be interesting to see how the 49ers handle the situation as they plan on competing for another Super Bowl appearance in 2025.
