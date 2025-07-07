"Kyle Shanahan straight up does not like Brandon Aiyuk": NFL analyst raises red flags over 49ers WR’s vibe

Kyle Shanahan is the only coach that Brandon Aiyuk has played for in his professional career. The San Francisco 49ers selected Aiyuk at No. 25 in 2020. He was brought in to give the team another elite weapon at the wide receiver position for Shanahan's creative play calling.

While there have been highs (a second-team All-Pro selection in 2023), there have also been numerous disappointing moments, such as the trade rumors and injuries. Ahead of the 2025 season, NFL analyst Hayden Winks of Underdog Fantasy NFL raised questions about Aiyuk's performance.

"I don't trust Brandon Aiyuk whatsoever," Winks said on Monday.

"If I had to guess, I would guess that Kyle Shanahan straight up did not like Brandon Aiyuk. Remember the dog house days, there was like a shorts fiasco where he was like not wearing the team colored shorts and Shanahan had to go yell at him. I'll just say it this way, like I think some of the worst vibes."

Fellow analyst Josh Norris chimed in.

"The weirdness of last offseason, of a trade/no trade, and then again, he misses training camp, and he gets the extension," Norris said. "Takes him a little while to get ramped up, because you miss all training camp, and then he gets injured."

The analysts believe that fantasy football managers should avoid having Aiyuk on their rosters. There are a lot of questions surrounding the one-time Pro Bowler entering his sixth season with San Francisco.

Iit'll be interesting to see how Shanahan incorporates him into the offense after he missed the bulk of the 2024 campaign due to injury. Other pass catchers stepped up, and it'll be a risky situation to place major fantasy hopes on Aiyuk in a crowded 49ers offense.

What's next for Kyle Shanahan and Brandon Aiyuk?

Kyle Shanahan is gearing up for his ninth season as the coach of the San Francisco 49ers. He has led the the team to four playoff berths, including two Super Bowl appearances.

The offensive-minded coach will enter the upcoming season with hopes of making his third big game appearance (and potentially first win). He'll look to banish the memories of last year's forgettable campaign, as the 49ers finished last in the NFC West. They did not make the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Brandon Aiyuk missed the bulk of the 2024 regular season because of a torn ACL and MCL sustained in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He ended his fifth season with 25 catches, 374 receiving yards and zero touchdowns.

Aiyuk's goal for the upcoming campaign will likely be to prove his fitness and ability to return to his 2023 form. San Francisco is significantly better team when he plays to his potential, and the team needs him to make a deep postseason run.

