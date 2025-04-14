Insider reveals sleeper AFC team lurking to trade up for Shedeur Sanders in 2025 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers could surprise the draft world by moving up to take quarterback Shedeur Sanders, an NFL insider suggests. Such a trade approach would place the Steelers as dark-horse candidates for one of the top quarterback prospects with their present pick at 21.

ESPN's Dan Graziano shared this intel about the Steelers' draft strategy on Monday on "SportsCenter," just 10 days before the draft while discussing the quarterback landscape and how the New Orleans Saints' situation with Derek Carr might affect draft positioning.

"If Shedeur Sanders does not go at nine, if he's still available at 10 or in the teens, watch out for the Pittsburgh Steelers at 21 for potential to move up," he said. "They had him in for a visit late last week. They're still waiting on an answer from Aaron Rodgers, to whom they've had an offer out for some time."

2025 NFL scouting combine - Source: Getty

The Steelers find themselves in quarterback limbo after parting ways with both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields this offseason. The organization has historically struggled to find long-term solutions at quarterback, with a 21-year gap between Terry Bradshaw's retirement in 1983 and Ben Roethlisberger's arrival in 2004.

Shedeur Sanders could excel in Arthur Smith's offensive system

NFL analyst Mina Kimes believes Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders would fit well with what new Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith wants to accomplish.

"I think Arthur Smith would like Sanders' skill set, particularly his willingness to throw accurately over the middle of the field," she noted on Sunday. "Last year, both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson aren't really quarterbacks who target that part of the field. Arthur Smith really prioritizes it."

This analysis gains additional weight considering ESPN insider Adam Schefter's recent reporting.

"I was of the mind that Pittsburgh was not taking a quarterback in Round 1," Schefter said on his podcast. "I think the only quarterback that they would consider, me reading between the lines, would be Shedeur. But I can't imagine he's gonna slide to 21. Would Pittsburgh be willing to trade up to a certain point to go get Shedeur Sanders if he gets past those other spots?"

The Saints now represent the biggest obstacle in Pittsburgh's path to Sanders.

With Derek Carr reportedly dealing with a serious shoulder injury that could sideline him for the entire 2025 season, New Orleans might select Shedeur Sanders with the ninth pick. If Sanders makes it past the Saints, the Steelers would need to stay alert for potential competition from the Cleveland Browns or New York Giants, who could attempt to trade up from early second-round positions.

Any Steelers trade would likely cost significant draft capital, though a move up of just six or seven spots might avoid sacrificing future first-round picks. The team's interest in Sanders appears genuine, with the quarterback having recently visited the organization. Sanders reportedly left with positive impressions of the Steelers.

