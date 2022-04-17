NFL Trade Rumors: Insider believes Panthers still the best landing spot for Baker Mayfield

According to multiple sources, the Carolina Panthers are currently the team most likely to trade for Baker Mayfield.

They currently have Sam Darnold on their roster, who they traded for last season. However, Darnold has underperformed in Carolina and they are reportedly looking at other options at quarterback.

When the Cleveland Browns exercised Baker Mayfield's fifth-year contract option last year, the intention was that he would be back as Cleveland's starter for at least another season in 2022.

This off-season, the Browns decided to move on from Mayfield as their starter when they acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans in a blockbuster trade. Cleveland gave up multiple first-round picks while giving Deshaun Watson a five-year $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

Cleveland also signed QB Jacoby Brissett this off-season as Watson's backup alongside Josh Dobbs. There were rumors that once the Browns acquired Watson, Mayfield would be dealt soon, but nearly a month later, Mayfield is still a Brown.

Baker Mayfield stated on the Ya Neva Know podcast this week that he feels disrespected by the Browns with the situation that he's currently in. He also said that Seattle would be the most likely option for a trade, but he has no idea where he'll end up.

Mayfield said:

“Seattle would probably be the most likely option, but even then, I have no idea. I’m ready for the next chapter, the next opportunity because I have one more year of a guaranteed contract. I know I have this one year to do as much as I possibly can. It’s not extra pressure. It’s just like ‘I’ve been here before.’”

Robbie Anderson isn't a fan of Baker Mayfield possibly joining the Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers v Miami Dolphins

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson isn't a fan of the rumor that BakerMayfield could possibly be on the Panthers.

In an Instagram post posted by panthers.way, he commented on the speculation of Mayfield possibly becoming a Brown with the comment simply saying:

"Nooooo."

Pickswise @Pickswise



(via panthers.way/IG) Robbie Anderson: not a Baker Mayfield fan(via panthers.way/IG) Robbie Anderson: not a Baker Mayfield fan 😂(via panthers.way/IG) https://t.co/lpTK84DKwG

Anderson doesn't seem to think Mayfield would be a good fit with the Panthers and isn't a fan of the possibility that Mayfield could be throwing him the ball this season.

Maybe Anderson thinks the Panthers are fine at QB with his buddy and former teammate Sam Darnold, who started most of the year for the Panthers last season.

