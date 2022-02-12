Tom Brady knows the internet isn't letting him forget the time he had "one too many margaritas" during Super Bowl boat parade

The internet is forever and Tom Brady is finding that out the hard way. Almost a year ago, the seven-time Super Bowl champion led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a championship win in just his first season with the franchise.

It was Tampa's first championship win since 2003 when they defeated the Raiders 48-21. The ensuing celebrations following last year's win were wild, as was to be expected. However, one incident seems to have stuck in the minds of many fans and is continuously being rehashed.

While out on the water as part of the Super Bowl victory parade, Brady had a few too many margaritas and was seen throwing the prized Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another. Given the weight of the trophy, had it hit the water, it would have sunk to the bottom and its retrieval would certainly have been difficult.

Brady took to his Twitter page in response to a video of him throwing the trophy, which is still being circulated around social media.

"Imagine if the entire internet commemorated the anniversary of the time you had one too many margaritas…"

The celebrations of winning the Super Bowl are ones that can get a little out of hand, but no one would of thought that the prized trophy would be thrown from boat to boat as it was. Luckily, it was safely caught.

Brady leads Bucs to incredible Super Bowl win

Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Victory Parade

The 44 year old arrived in Tampa after swapping New England for the Buccaneers and the latter was instantly transformed into Super Bowl contenders. The team already possessed serious offensive weapons in Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette and Chris Godwin. But by adding a six-time Super Bowl winning quarterback and his favorite tight end in Rob Gronkowski, the Bucs were ready to win.

NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL After Tom Brady's viral trophy toss during the Bucs' Super Bowl celebration, the NFL Countdown crew had to know:



Would the Lombardi Trophy float? 🤔 After Tom Brady's viral trophy toss during the Bucs' Super Bowl celebration, the NFL Countdown crew had to know:Would the Lombardi Trophy float? 🤔 https://t.co/xCZmK0Ar1B

Having been starved of championship success since 2003, the organization was desperate to taste Super Bowl victory once again. Luckily, Tampa Bay didn't have to wait too long following Brady's arrival. The Canton-bound signal caller led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in his first season with the team.

It proved to be an up-and-down campaign for the Buccaneers, as they did not hit their stride until after their bye in Week 13. In the lead-up to their Super Bowl appearance, the Bucs won seven games in a row.

𝗗𝗝 ✞ @EvansWRLD #GoBucs One year ago today the @Buccaneers became the first team in NFL history to play and win the Super Bowl in their home stadium. One year ago today the @Buccaneers became the first team in NFL history to play and win the Super Bowl in their home stadium. 🏆 #GoBucs https://t.co/bgYctjsevo

The road through the postseason was a tough one, but the Buccaneers went on to defeat elite quarterbacks such as Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers to reach the Super Bowl. The big game itself was dominated by the Buccaneers defense who suffocated Patrick Mahomes and only gave up nine points to the high octane offense of the Chiefs.

Also Read Article Continues below

But for all the good things that happened on the field that day, it seems to be the Buccanner's Super Bowl boat parade and Brady's trophy tossing antics that continues to steal the limelight.

Edited by David Nyland