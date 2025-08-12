“Investigate this team” - NFL fans react as Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers suffer major blow with Jordan Watkins’ injury

The San Francisco 49ers suffered another major blow to their team this week, leaving them even more shorthanded on the offensive side of the ball. Jordan Watkins suffered a high ankle sprain and will be out of the lineup for at least a month.

This news comes just a few days after the team’s fourth-round selection out of Ole Miss, featured in their preseason opener against the Denver Broncos Saturday, leading the Niners with three catches for 56 yards. They ended up losing to Denver 30-9.

“Investigate the team. Im so serious,” tweeted @Kevybo_.

Drilla @Kevybo_ Investigate the team. Im so serious

@B1gDaddyMarv added:

“We need a 30 for 30 on the injuries this team incurs on a yearly basis. It’s insane.”

“George KITTLE about to have another career year,” said @DylPicksGreens.

Watkins is one of many key players dealing with a knock at the moment, with Brandon Aiyuk recovering from an ACL injury, Jauan Jennings dealing with a calf strain, and Demarcus Robinson expected to be suspended for a few games over a Driving Under the Influence charge. It’s gotten so out of control that some fans are wondering if they should do an ESPN 30 for 30 feature about it. George Kittle will likely be the go-to receiver for Brock Purdy when the regular season begins, making six Pro Bowl appearances in eight NFL campaigns.

@big_dog_meta tweeted:

“Good thing their receiver room is deep.”

“Pearsall gonna catch 300 balls this season,” said @AllGoatsFF.

“Niners are made of glass,” added @nofilterfantasy.

There are 10 wide receivers listed on the 49ers roster according to their official website, though several aren’t 100%. Ricky Pearsall is one of those not on the injured list, and given how many pass catchers are dealing with injuries, the team’s first-round pick in 2024 could see his number called plenty of times.

The regular season for San Francisco begins on September 7 when they face the Seattle Seahawks.

Purdy’s weapons may be back Week Six

The loss of so many big names could make life a lot harder for quarterback Brock Purdy, who will depend heavily on George Kittle in the passing game and Christian McCaffrey out of the backfield.

Reports indicate one of his top wide receivers, Aiyuk, is on track to return in Week Six, which would be around the time that Watkins is expected to be 100%. If they can hold down the fort and win a few games before they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week Six, Kyle Shanahan’s offense should be vastly improved and dangerous.

Aiyuk has two 1,000+ yard receiving seasons in his last three campaigns, Robinson is a former Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, and Watkins showed against Denver that he can be a big-play receiver.

In the meantime, there will be another opportunity for someone to step up on Saturday when the 49ers face the Las Vegas Raiders in their second preseason affair of 2025.

