Is 2023 Cowboys defense their best in this era? Dallas fans hyping up Dan Quinn’s outfit

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the teams with the most expectations before the 2023 season, as the team is coming from a Divisional Round appearance and also added many notable players to the roster on both sides of the ball, with Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks the most notable additions.

Expectations are high for the franchise, especially with a loaded defense. Micah Parsons recently compared the group to the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, who catapulted that team to a Super Bowl win even with subpar quarterback play by Trent Dilfer - Parsons thinks their defense is at the same level.

The consistency brought by Dan Quinn since he took over the group combined with the quality of the players has seen many Dallas Cowboys fans pointing it out as a complete defense - and this could be one of the best ever, according to them:

Dallas Cowboys depth chart on defense

Yes, everything can look good on paper. But it's really difficult not to be excited about this group.

First of all, the defensive line is as complete as it could get. You won't find many duos - if any - who are better than Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence pressuring the opposing quarterbacks, and the addition of Mazi Smith to the interior helps to defend the running game a ton - Osa Odighizuwa is also a very nice young player.

Moving to the linebackers, Leighton Vander Esch's uptick in form has been a nice surprise. He's a talented player whose career suffered from some neck injuries, but he returned to his best level. Damone Clark should be the starter next to him in 2023.

But most of the strength lies in the secondary. The addition of former DPOY Stephon Gilmore to play alongside Trevon Diggs gives the Cowboys one of the best cornerback duos in the league, and Jourdan Lewis has also developed into a solid nickel corner. Malik Hooker is a talented free safety (albeit one with too many injuries), and Donovan Wilson feels in nicely as the strong safety.

Cowboys fans who are excited about this group have every reason to do so. They're going to be a very good team.

