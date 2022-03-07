NFL Rumors: Insider confirms Broncos all-in on Aaron Rodgers trade 

Rumors are heating up that the Denver Broncos are all-in on trying to get Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers has yet to say what his future plans are; however, the Broncos seem to be ready to give up a lot for Aaron Rodgers, according to one NFL insider.

Ian Rapoport is reporting that Aaron Rodgers' likely landing spot, if not Green Bay, will, most likely, be Denver.

"As we await a decision by #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers presumably by Tuesday, the #Broncos have emerged as a prime location for a veteran QB this offseason."

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From our Scouting Combine coverage: As we await a decision by #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers presumably by Tuesday, the #Broncos have emerged as a prime location for a veteran QB this offseason. From our Scouting Combine coverage: As we await a decision by #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers presumably by Tuesday, the #Broncos have emerged as a prime location for a veteran QB this offseason. https://t.co/eY7Zu1Gwsy

Rapoport continued to say that Rodgers is torn about what he wants to do. Does he stay in Green Bay and probably become the highest paid player in the league? Or does he move on to a better situation in Denver where they have hired his former offensive coordinator as head coach and where he is surrounded by a lot of young talent?

Andrew Mason @MaseDenver



: “The question is where’s the ‘forth’? We know where the ‘back’ would be, where would the ‘forth’ be?”



:@rapsheet: “The ‘forth’ has always been the Denver Broncos.”







Re: Aaron Rodgers going “back and forth” … @richeisen : “The question is where’s the ‘forth’? We know where the ‘back’ would be, where would the ‘forth’ be?”:@rapsheet: “The ‘forth’ has always been the Denver Broncos.” Re: Aaron Rodgers going “back and forth” …@richeisen: “The question is where’s the ‘forth’? We know where the ‘back’ would be, where would the ‘forth’ be?”:@rapsheet: “The ‘forth’ has always been the Denver Broncos.”👀 https://t.co/9XJ9SPIWeG

It is also rumored that Rodgers may be making a decision about what he wants to do on Tuesday, which is when NFL teams can slap the franchise tag on any player. The speculation is that the Packers are about to do that to wide receiver Davante Adams.

But if the Broncos don't land Aaron Rodgers, who else should they look at?

What if Aaron Rodgers doesn't go to the Broncos?

Arizona Cardinals v Seattle Seahawks

If Aaron Rodgers does decide to stay in Green Bay, what other options do the Broncos have?

What about Russell Wilson? Like Rodgers, Wilson seems to be checking out other teams and one of those teams could be Denver. However, Wilson has recently said he would prefer to stay in Seattle and win more Super Bowls with them.

Another quarterback they could consider is Jimmy Garoppolo. The San Francisio 49ers have been looking for a trade partner, and the Broncos may be it.

Garoppolo has taken the 9ers to two NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl. He just doesn't have the arm that Rodgers or Wilson has, but he is a winner, which is what the Broncos are seeking.

They could also consider New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, who is also seeking a new home. Before he suffered an ACL injury, Winston was on his way to having a great season with the Saints, throwing 14 touchdowns and only 3 interceptions.

The Broncos need a quarterback, and they want to win now, but all is not lost if they don't land Aaron Rodgers.

Edited by Windy Goodloe