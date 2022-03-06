Ranking the four NFL franchises that could land Aaron Rodgers 

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly nearing a decision for the 2022 NFL season. He has been weighing his options and debating whether he wants to remain with the Green Bay Packers or request to be traded to a new team, as he did in the 2021 offseason.

According to reports, there appear to be four clear front runners as potential landing spots for the superstar quarterback.

He has won two consecutive NFL MVP awards, so whichever team he plays for will be among the Super Bowl favorites next season.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk As we understand it, the Aaron Rodgers options are: Green Bay, Denver, Tennessee, or Pittsburgh. Stay tuned. wp.me/pbBqYq-cdzw As we understand it, the Aaron Rodgers options are: Green Bay, Denver, Tennessee, or Pittsburgh. Stay tuned. wp.me/pbBqYq-cdzw

All four potential destinations are excellent fits for Aaron Rodgers. Here is how the four teams would rank with him as their quarterback.

Ranking Aaron Rodgers' four potential destinations

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

#1 - Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans earned the number one seed in the AFC last season. They did so without Derrick Henry and Julio Jones for most of the year due to injuries. They also did so with mediocre play from Ryan Tannehill.

While Tannehill is ranked 20th in passer rating, Rodgers leads the NFL. Adding Rodgers to a healthy Titans team next season would arguably make them the best roster in the entire NFL.

#2 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Despite Ben Roethlisberger finishing in the bottom ten of the NFL last season in both passer rating and QBR, the Pittsburgh Steelers still made it to the playoffs.

Rodgers led the entire NFL in both statistics last year, so he's obviously a major upgrade from Roethlisberger. Rodgers would transform the Steelers from playoff contenders to Super Bowl contenders.

#3 - Green Bay Packers

Despite their failures in the postseason, the Green Bay Packers have been one of the most dominant teams in the NFL over the last three years. Their regular season record is 39-10 over that time.

If Aaron Rodgers decides to stay with his former team, they would once again be one of the best teams in the NFC. They would also be one of the favorites to represent the conference in the Super Bowl.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter With the start of the new league year 11 days away, the Packers still have not engaged in any trade scenarios regarding Aaron Rodgers and are awaiting their quarterback’s decision, per league sources. With the start of the new league year 11 days away, the Packers still have not engaged in any trade scenarios regarding Aaron Rodgers and are awaiting their quarterback’s decision, per league sources.

#4 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are the only of the four potential destinations that didn't make it to the NFL playoffs last season. They still appear to be just a quarterback away from Super Bowl contention.

They are expected to be aggressive in the trade market during the offseason. Of the four teams, the Broncos have the most cap space by far, so they have the most flexibility to improve their roster.

