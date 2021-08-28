Is Aaron Rodgers playing tonight against Buffalo Bills?

The Green Bay Packers play their final preseason game and the question on everyone's lips is whether Aaron Rodgers will come in to give them their first win of the pre-season. However much a team wants to try out its second string before the regular season, it is important to also have some wins under their belt to go into the regular season to carry on the momentum. Some Green Bay fans are already clamoring for Aaron Rodgers to come out and lead the Packers in their final preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

Should Aaron Rodgers play?

Fans of every stripe will be hoping to see Aaron Rodgers play this game. Last season he and Josh Allen ranked number one and two in the MVP rankings. Seeing them in a preseason game, when there is no pressure to win, would be akin to an early Fourth of July. If Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen were both to play, expect the turbo-charged offenses of both teams to generate some fireworks.

From a partisan point of view, as a Green Bay Packers fan, it is imperative for them to get a win in the preseason before they open their regular season. So far they are winless and winning away from Lambeau Field at the Buffalo Bills will do their confidence wonders. For that reason, many among the Packers faithful will be wanting Aaron Rodgers to play.

Will Aaron Rodgers play?

Finally, though, whether Aaron Rodgers plays or not will depend entirely on head coach Matt LaFleur.

Thinking this, and Aaron Rodgers' comments the other day, are good indications Jordan Love will play Saturday against the Bills. https://t.co/LNamdymYZ4 — Greg Matzek (@gmatzek) August 27, 2021

The indication he has given so far is that he will stick with Jordan Love. He needs the backup quarterback ready to step in at a moment's notice during the regular season should Aaron Rodgers go down, and he needs to get all the reps in now. Matt LaFleur will see this as a great opportunity for Jordan Love to cement his claim to the future against what is expected to be a first-string Bills defense. Doing so will reduce pressure on the team as well for next year when Aaron Rodgers is expected to depart.

Aaron Rodgers asked broadcaster Kevin Harlan during a mid-game, sideline interview to send wings down to him on the sideline next week when the #Packers play the #Bills in Buffalo — Nick (@Nick_Wojton) August 21, 2021

Also, playing Aaron Rodgers in a meaningless preseason game against a top-notch defense does not make much sense, especially since there is always the chance of an injury. The Packers, and pretty much everyone else in the league, know that once the regular season starts, Aaron Rodgers will be ready to take on all comers.

Edited by Shivam Damohe