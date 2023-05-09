Is Aaron Rodgers a Robert F. Kennedy supporter? NFL star’s Twitter activity hints at allegiance

Aaron Rodgers and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. seem to be doing quite the tango as each of them look forward to a defining year or so. For the star quarterback, he will be looking to establish himself as the New York Jets quarterback after his trade from the Green Bay Packers. They are expected to win a Super Bowl, and he will have to match those expectations.

The wishlist for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is even higher. He wants to be the president of the United States, arguably the most powerful position in the world. He has chosen to enter the Democratic party primaries and challenge incumbent President Joe Biden from the same party. It is a long shot that he is willing to take.

At least the political aspirant can count the star quarterback in his corner. The newly minted Jets quarterback has previously endorsed him for the presidency. Now, he seems to be not just endorsing him but looks like a full-fledged supporter, someone others would not be surprised to see as an active campaigner.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aaron Rodgers' recent Twitter activity consists of consecutive likes of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s posts with no space for any other thought, politics, sports, or otherwise. A screengrab of his feed gives a glimpse into that.

Snapshot of Aaron Rodgers' Twitter account liking Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s posts

Why have Aaron Rodgers and Robert F. Kennedy bonded?

To put it simply, the new Jets quarterback has not explicitly outlined the reasons for any of his political endorsements. However, there is a theme that has emerged that allows us to draw some guesses.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a scion of the Kennedy family, which is generally considered royalty in American, especially Democratic party, politics. But what he is better known for is his activism against vaccinations. That has previously covered shots against measles and other forms of diseases. Recently, he has taken up the mantle against COVID vaccinations.

In the meantime, Aaron Rodgers famously remains a COVID vaccine sceptic having never gotten "the jab". He went as far as to mislead the people about his general immunization status when he was initially asked before contracting the virus and missing time. At that time, it became common knowledge and he faced a lot of heat.

That seems to have made the quarterback extremely touchy on the subject of vaccines. Now, he seems to have found a kindred spirit in a presidential candidate who seems to be speaking his language when it comes to the issue.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes