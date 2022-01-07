"The grass is greener where you water it" - Aaron Rodgers drops a major hint regarding his future at Green Bay 

It seems as if Aaron Rodgers may have hinted at his future in Green Bay next year. Aaron Rodgers made comments that indicated that he may actually be staying put.

Aaron Rodgers said this on the Adam Schein podcast:

"The grass is greener where you water it," he said. "I really believe that. And you know, that's an adage to dissuade people from going out and taking risk and chances, and you know, I think that where you spend your time and energy and what you choose to water will always be the greenest part of your life. "

Rodgers continued, showing his appreciation for Brian Gutekunst,

Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens

"I decided when I came back that I was going to be all in with the team and all in to see things move forward to a better place. And that's what the conversations were about, you know, during the offseason, was about being a part of those conversations that impact my ability to do my job. And I, you know, from one of the first days, Brian [Gutekunst] and I sat it down and got on the same page, and it's been a really nice fall and winter. I appreciate his approach, how it's been, and it's been very meaningful to me. So I'm thankful for that relationship, where it's at at this point, and that's made my life that much more enjoyable. So I gotta give Brian a lot of credit for meeting me in the middle."

It sounds as if Rodgers will be ending his career as a Green Bay Packer.

Aaron Rodgers trade rumors

Since Aaron Rodgers delayed coming into training camp last year, rumors persisted, stating that he was on his way out of Green Bay. Rumor has it that, on draft day, the San Fransicio 49ers were ready to do a blockbuster trade for Rodgers, but the Packers said no.

Then, there were rumors that Rodgers may leave the Packers and play for either the Las Vegas Raiders or Denver Broncos. But apparently, as it stands right now, Rodgers seems to be content with ending his career in Green Bay.

ESPN NFL analyst Marcus Spears was convinced Wednesday that Rodgers would be gone at the end of the season and that it wouldn't be a football decision but a personal one.

But Rodgers sounded like he got exactly what he wanted, which was a say-so in the direction the team is going, which is what he wanted in the first place.

