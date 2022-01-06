"It's not about football" - NFL analyst believes not even a Super Bowl win will keep Aaron Rodgers at Green Bay

Despite the good season the Green Bay Packers are having this year, there are still questions surrounding quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers made himself perfectly clear early last year that he had every intention of leaving Green Bay for good. The question is, does Aaron Rodgers still intend on leaving?

ESPN NFL analyst Marcus Spears seems to think that Aaron Rodgers is still leaving Green Bay even if the Packers were to win the Super Bowl.

"I don't know if the Packers ownership, management, people in charge, are really confident that just because they're winning and have an opportunity to win a championship, is gonna magically make everything great about him coming back to Green Bay," Spears said. "Even if the Green Bay Packers win a Super Bowl. And Aaron Rodgers is the MVP of the Super Bowl. I still see exit for Aaron Rodgers. And I don't think it's about football."

Spears doesn't think it's about football, and he may be right. The issue with Rodgers and the organization goes back to the relationship between the two. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and Rodgers don't exactly have a solid connection. But that may have changed in the past few months.

Why Aaron Rodgers may stay in Green Bay

One of the sticking points Rodgers seems to have with the Packers is his lack of say in what the team did, including cutting one of his favorite wide receivers, Randall Cobb, who was later brought back.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Packers are offering concessions and are close to an agreement that would bring Aaron Rodgers back to Green Bay for at least this season, sources tell ESPN. Deal is not done but it is close.



Having some say in what the Packers are doing seems to be one of the reasons Rodgers came back to Green Bay.

Gutekunst even said in an interview when Rodgers finally came into training camp back in July that he had earned his right to voice his opinion on team matters.

"I think what he's done for this organization, he deserves at least the conversation every year about where we're headed, where he's headed," Gutekunst said via the NFL Network. "He's earned the right to have those discussions."

It seems as if Aaron Rodgers wants the same kind of control that LeBron James has with the LA Lakers. He wants to make personnel decisions that may affect the team.

That discussion may have worked to get him into training camp this year, but will it be enough? Rodgers hasn't spoken much about his future, but if he manages to win another Super Bowl, the Packers may be willing to bend to his will.

Edited by Piyush Bisht