Is Andy Reid retiring? Mike Florio drops shocking update on Chiefs HC's future

Sportswriter Mike Florio has provided a rather surprising update on Andy Reid, one of the most experienced coaches in the NFL. Reid began his career in the professional leagues as an assistant at the Green Bay Packers in the 1990s.

There, he won a Super Bowl while working with Mike Holmgren and Brett Favre. He parlayed that success into a coaching gig with the Philadelphia Eagles. Under Reid, they made five NFC Championship Games (including consecutive appearances from 2001 to 2004). But they reached the Super Bowl only once - losing to the New England Patriots at XXXIX.

After being fired at the end of the 2012-13 season, he joined the Kansas City Chiefs and has completely changed the franchise's fortunes. He has had winning records in all 11 seasons, 10 playoff appearances, nine straight AFC West titles, five straight AFC Championship Games and two wins in three Super Bowl appearances.

Lately, though, there have been rumors that Reid will retire at the end of the season. Even though he dismissed that notion last week, Florio reckons it cannot be ruled out, saying on Zach Gelb's eponymous show:

“I think there's reason to believe. The Chiefs have the possibility on their radar screen; we'll find out when the season ends. You know, a lot of times guy keeps his mouth shut until it's all said and done. He doesn't want to be the story. He doesn't want to be the focal point. He doesn't want it to be the issue.”

Andy Reid discusses Divisional Round matchup against Bills

The late stage of the Kansas City Chiefs' Andy Reid era can arguably be defined by one rival: the Buffalo Bills.

The two squads will have their third postseason clash of the decade on Saturday, but there's a twist: for the first time, the Chiefs will visit the Bills. Andy Reid has nothing but praise for his opponents, saying on Wednesday:

“Looking forward to the challenge of playing the Bills. Obviously, another good football team. Very well coached. Sean (McDermott) does a great job with them.

"We’ve played them quite a few times. They’re a good football team. They’ve had consistency. We have to play good football to beat them."

The game kicks off at 6:40 p.m. ET on CBS.