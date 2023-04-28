Antonio Brown hasn't been a part of an NFL roster since he stormed off the field against the New York Jets in 2022. Since then, the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver has dropped hints about a potential return to the NFL but so far no team has shown any interest in signing him.

Just a day after Lamar Jackson signed a massive contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens, Brown dropped a tweet claiming that he has signed with the Ravens. Here's what he said:

"Excited to return to the NFL this year"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

AB @AB84

#RavensFlock Excited to return to the NFL this year Excited to return to the NFL this year #RavensFlock https://t.co/YksQH2tQzM

Nobody knows whether this tweet by Brown means anything as he is known for pulling off such things on social media. Last year, he dropped hints of signing with the Baltimore Ravens and the Dallas Cowboys, but the franchise didn't step up their interest in him.

Brown won the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and played a crucial role in it. He still thinks he can play in the NFL, but it is highly unlikely that any team would take a chance on him considering how his exit transpired from the Bucs.

Antonio Brown has a good relationship with Lamar Jackson

Antonio Brown: Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

Despite his flaws, Antonio Brown still has a great relationship with Lamar Jackson and that could mean something. The Ravens recently signed Odell Beckham Jr. and also drafted Zay Flowers in the 2023 NFL Draft.

If they do intend to sign Brown, it will undoubtedly make their offense one of the best in the league. However, the baggage that comes around with Brown is not easy to handle.

Considering how delicate Jackson's situation was in Baltimore this past offseason, getting a player like Brown might not be in the franchise's best interest. However, anything is possible and if Jackson wants Brown on his team, then the Ravens might pursue the Super Bowl-winning wide receiver who is currently enjoying his life as a music artist.

In his last in NFL, Brown had 42 catches for 545 yards and scored 4 touchdowns in 7 games. In total, he played 15 games for the Bucs, in which he had 87 catches for 1,028 yards and scored 8 touchdowns.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes