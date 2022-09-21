Is former Buccaneers star Antonio Brown still playing football?

Antonio Brown is a name that evokes a lot of mixed emotions among NFL fans. The four-time All-Pro was once one of the best in his position. Known for his iconic toe-tap technique at one point, Brown's now known more for his antics off-the-field. But as fantasy football fans, we all want to know where is Antonio Brown now?

Where is Antonio Brown Playing Now?

Antonio Brown is currently not playing in the NFL. While he is yet to retire, no team has thus far picked him up for the 2022 NFL season. He last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021 during their clash against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Now, what happened during that game will now forever live on in NFL folklore.

Why did the Buccaneers let go of Antonio Brown?

While he is not retired, he is not currently playing in the NFL and a lot of it has to do with what went down in his last game with the Buccaneers. Midway through the game against the Jets, Antonio Brown left the pitch in peculiar fashion.

Stripping out of his game gear, he exited the pitch waving goodbye to onlookers. Brown had had reportedly refused to enter the game as he was nursing an injury. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, though, insisted that he take the field. And once push came to shove, the wide receiver promptly walked away in dramatic fashion.

The former NFL superstar claimed that the Buccaneers and head coach Arians were involved in a cover-up. According to Brown, an MRI report showed that he had injuries to his ankle bone along with ligament tears, which made it painful for him to play.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers soon after the game released a statement on January 6, 2022 citing his official release from the franchise.

Antonio Brown’s timeline since Tampa Bay Buccaneers release

January 3, 2022

Hours after exiting the football field against the New York Jets, Antonio Brown released a rap song called “Pit not the Palace”. This was his second rap song, as he had earlier released a single “Whole Lotta Money”, which featured rapper Rick Ross too.

January 7, 2022

The wideout spoke about his Buccaneers exit for the first time on camera in an interview with “Full Send”.

January 13, 2022

Brown was spotted with Kanye West, Madonna and Floyd Mayweather. He then met with Floyd Mayweather at the Tengoose Boxing gym in L.A. and then met with Kanye West, Madonna and Julia Fox at the Delilah restaurant in the city.

January 21, 2022

Antonio Brown announced in an interview with “Complex”, that he was focusing on his music career. He hinted on working with Kanye West on his upcoming album, “Himmothy 2”.

February 10, 2022

Antonio Brown was named the president of Kanye West’s sporting brand, Donda Sports.

April 26, 2022

He started his own real estate company called ‘Boomin Estates’. He named the company after his famous trademark catchphrase, ‘Business is Boomin’.

May 29, 2022

In an interaction on a fan controlled broadcast, the former Buccaneers star explicitly stated that he is done with football and fans should not expect to see him play anymore.

August 12, 2022

Brown talked about his biggest regret in football, that he will not be able to see himself play a live game.

September 16, 2022

The former NFL wideout launched a music video featuring prominent rapper Young Thug titled 'Get in My Bag'.

Antonio Brown’s Fantasy Performance

Antonio Brown was one of the finest wide receivers of this generation and he even helped the Buccaneers win a Super Bowl in 2021. His unpleasant departures from each of his former NFL teams might be one of the reasons why no successful NFL franchise wants to sign him. His 12 year long NFL career has seen him record seven 1000 yards-plus seasons. With 7 Pro-Bowl honors he is also part of the 2010s NFL All-Decade team.

Brown has always been a strong fantasy pick, however, in the 2022 season it is better to steer clear of picking him. The former wideout will not feature in the 2022 NFL season and fantasy football fans should look at other wide receiver options.

Brown may not be available as a fantasy pick option anymore, but you can still go ahead and name your fantasy team after the dynamic wide receiver. Here are some of the best Antonio Brown fantasy team name options for you:

Meltdown Brown

Antonio’s Old Helmet

AntoniO- Face

Antonio’s Brown Eye

God’s Pain

Brown Out

Antonio’s Brownies

Browntown Touchdown

Antonio Catch and Release Brown

Brown Baggin’ It

