Antonio Brown responds to Bruce Arians praising him during recent interview in typical AB fashion

Antonio Brown refused to take any praise from his former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians. Brown responded to Arians' comments by saying "put that s*** on."

The two have been at odds since Brown walked out on the Buccaneers during a January road game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Brown stripped off his jersey and hyped up the crowd while exiting.

In the immediate aftermath of the infamous walkout, Arians claimed Brown's excuses to be false. Brown had said that he was being ignored by team trainers and coaches. Arians said:

"At no point in time during that game did he ever ask the trainer or a doctor about his ankle. That’s the normal protocol – you go through protocols during games. I was never notified of it. So, obviously, that was the disturbing thing when we were looking for him to go back into the game.

"He was very upset at halftime about who was getting targeted. We got that calmed down, the players took care of that. It started again on the sideline. We called for the personnel group that he had played in the entire game, and he refused to go into the game."

Arians went on to explain the incidents leading up to the walkout:

"That’s when I looked back and saw him basically wave off the coach. I then went back and approached him about what was going on. ‘I ain’t playing.’ ‘What’s going on?’ ‘I ain’t getting the ball.’

"That’s when I said, ‘You’re done. Get the ‘eff’ out of here.’ That’s the end of it. We are working on Carolina."

Arians took the high road in his most recent comments, but evidently, Antonio Brown has no plans to do the same.

Antonio Brown has had a strange offseason

During the offseason, Antonio Brown briefly flirted with the idea of returning to the NFL. He asked TMZ reporters to have Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones call him, but other than that, it's been quiet on the pro-football front.

It has not been quiet otherwise. Brown released a rap album and even performed at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami in July. In one of his songs, he had a shoutout to Bruce Arians:

"Walk out your b— life like I walked off the field or something/AB, why you make the G.O.A.T. retire? What's your deal or something?"

Brown had no problem putting that s*** on Arians after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers executive spoke of him recently.

