Myles Garrett finally addresses rumors surrounding Baker Mayfield's Browns exit

There haven't been many recently in the Cleveland Browns organization who have come to the defense of quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield has been on the hot seat since the end of the season, when the Browns once again failed to make the playoffs.

To make matters worse for Mayfield, he had to watch former Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. win a Super Bowl with the L.A. Rams after having a feud with the quarterback.

But one person seems to be standing by Baker Mayfield and that is Browns teammate Myles Garrett. Garrett told TMZ that he fully supports his quarterback.

"I mean, he's my quarterback. He's my guy! He stuck by us, I'mma stick by him," Garrett said.

Mayfield probably needed to hear that, considering what he has gone through over the past year.

But Browns fans and now the media are even wondering if Baker Mayfield is good enough to get them to the promised land.

After watching Joe Burrow take their rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, to the Super Bowl, Browns fans are probably antsy that their guy hasn't done the same thing.

Expectations were high for Cleveland this past season, but injuries and off-the-field issues are just a few of the reasons why the team struggled.

People are really starting to wonder if the Browns quarterbacks are really cursed.

Baker Mayfield is not the only Browns quarterback who has disappointed fans

Birmingham Iron v Memphis Express

Cleveland Browns fans are used to being disappointed by quarterbacks over the years.

Exhibit A: Johnny Manziel. Manziel won the Heisman while he was the quarterback at Texas A&M and was expected to do big things in Cleveland when they chose him as their No. 1 draft choice.

But his immaturity and his partying ways explain why he was never successful in Cleveland. Manziel didn't seem to take it seriously, and what's more, he didn't seem to care.

Another unsuccessful quarterback was Tim Couch. Couch was a hot-shot quarterback coming out of Kentucky when the Browns chose him at No. 1. But once again, this pick was also met with failure, although unlike Manziel, Couch tried to make things work in Cleveland. However, it seems he was more a product of the system he came from at Kentucky.

At least Baker Mayfield took the Browns to the playoffs the year before, and it seems that bad luck has just befallen him this year. But 2022 might be it for Mayfield as the Cleveland Browns starter.

If he doesn't get the Browns to the playoffs this year, especially after seeing what Burrow has done in Cincy, he might be looking for a new home in 2023.

