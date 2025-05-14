"Is he a bigger headache than we even know?" - Ben Roethlisberger questions Steelers trading George Pickens to Cowboys

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has publicly questioned the team’s decision to trade wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, suggesting that internal issues may have influenced the move.

Ad

On his “Footbahlin” podcast on Wednesday, Roethlisberger expressed his thoughts on the trade, stating:

“Is he a bigger headache than we even know?" Roethlisberger said (Timestamp: 30:57). "Obviously, we saw last year there were some issues. Coach Tomlin even came out for the first time in a long time and criticized a player, saying he needs to grow up. Publicly.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former franchise QB also speculated on Pittsburgh’s plans, pondering whether the trade was part of a broader strategy to accumulate draft capital.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Is this more of a we’re building for the future type thing?" Roethlisberger added (Timestamp: 32:20). "Are they trying to build up draft capital for next year to move up in the draft? You just picked up two picks now. One’s this next year, one’s the year after.

Ad

"In my head, I’m thinking like, ‘okay, the draft’s in Pittsburgh next year. Can they find a way without losing,' obviously you wanna try and win, but winning this year, but still using draft capital to get a top-10 pick next year in Pittsburgh?"

In a bold move, the Steelers traded Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Cowboys in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Ad

Pickens, who the Steelers selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, had a productive tenure in Pittsburgh, recording 174 receptions for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns over three seasons.

However, his time with the team was not without controversy. Reports indicated that Pickens had multiple unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, was involved in on-field scuffles, and was late to at least one game. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin publicly stated that Pickens needed to “grow up,” a rare public critique from the coach.

Ad

Ad

How George Pickens' Cowboys move impacts the Steelers' locker room

In the same podcast episode, Ben Roethlisberger acknowledged the potential impact of Pickens’ departure on the Pittsburgh Steelers' locker room, suggesting that opinions among players might be divided.

“In terms of the locker room, I’m sure it’s kind of split a little bit,” Roethlisberger said (Timestamp: 36:26). “I don’t know how guys really are feeling towards him personally, but there’s no doubt, and you can’t deny the on-field abilities.

Ad

"And so if you’re looking at, man, he gives us a chance to win. Then you’re like, we need that, but is it worth the headache in the locker room?”

The Steelers’ decision to trade Pickens aligns with a pattern of the team moving on from talented yet potentially disruptive receivers, as seen in past departures of players like Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Ad

As the Steelers look ahead, the trade of Pickens may be part of a broader strategy to rebuild and position themselves for future success, possibly targeting a top quarterback prospect in the upcoming drafts.

Meanwhile, Pickens joins a Cowboys team aiming to bolster its receiving corps, pairing him with star wideout CeeDee Lamb. The move is expected to enhance Dallas’ offensive capabilities as they prepare for the upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivam Damohe Shivam Damohe writes NFL, college sports, and soccer content at Sportskeeda.



Shivam is a seasoned sports media professional with a proven track record in journalism, content and SEO strategy, performance marketing, and editorial excellence.



He is well-versed in breaking news, opinion pieces, and exclusive interviews with sports personalities. His experience includes detailed on-field reporting for the FIFA U-17 World Cup, FIFA 2018 World Cup, Indian Super League, Indian Premier League, Premier Badminton League, Pro Kabaddi League, and comprehensive coverage of the NFL and CFL respectively. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.