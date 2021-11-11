Is Buccaneers QB Tom Brady vaccinated?

Since his New England Patriots days, Tom Brady has been known to take every bit of competitive advantage possible.

After Aaron Rodgers' unvaccinated status came to light and he missed the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, possibly costing the Green Bay Packers their first overall seed in the NFC, the status of every quarterback regarding the COVID-19 vaccine has been put in question once again.

Brady is the most popular player in the NFL, and since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the main competitors for the Super Bowl, it's important to know if their quarterback is vaccinated, as this can make or break their possibility of back-to-back championships.

Sunshine Health @SunHealthFL Ambetter from Sunshine Health teamed up with @Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians and Skully the Pewter Pirate to share an important message about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Watch the video! Ambetter from Sunshine Health teamed up with @Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians and Skully the Pewter Pirate to share an important message about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Watch the video! https://t.co/3IxAW5mrzn

Is Tom Brady vaccinated? Buccaneers quarterback took the vaccine.

Some NFL quarterbacks have disclosed information about whether they're vaccinated or not. Brady is one of those.

The veteran quarterback is fully vaccinated, as he confirmed in an early September interview with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians also confirmed in a press conference early in the season that 100% of the roster was vaccinated, which represents a huge advantage for his team. The other confirmed teams to have all 100% of the roster immunized are the Atlanta Falcons and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Because of the protocols, it's a huge competitive advantage to take the vaccine. Take Aaron Rodgers, for example: since he tested positive for COVID-19 and was unvaccinated, he's had to stay away from the facility for ten days. Had he taken the vaccine and tested negative, he could've come back earlier and played against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Being vaccinated is also important because of close-contact protocols. If you're unvaccinated and were close to anyone who tested positive, you must stay away from the facility for five days even if you test negative. If you're vaccinated and tested negative, though, you don't have to quarantine.

Brady had COVID-19 in February

In the same interview with Rick Stroud, Brady said that he contracted COVID-19 right after the Buccaneers' Super Bowl party. He also said that, with the fans returning to the stadiums and the relaxing of rules, COVID-19 would play a bigger part this season, like it did with Rodgers.

'Yeah [I've had it],” Brady said.“And I think it’s going to be challenging this year. I actually think it’s going to play more of a factor this year than last year, just because of the way what we’re doing now and what the stadium is going to look like and what the travel is going to look like and the people in the building and the fans.

EgotasticSports @EgotasticSports

egotasticsports.com/im-not-comment… “I’m Not Commenting on Aaron Rodgers’ Personal Situation” – Tom Brady Dodges Packers QB’s Vaccine Question “I’m Not Commenting on Aaron Rodgers’ Personal Situation” – Tom Brady Dodges Packers QB’s Vaccine Questionegotasticsports.com/im-not-comment…

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Brady and Bill Belichick, the Patriots' head coach, are known for looking for any small advantage that can help them win games - sometimes going a little bit too far, of course. It's not a surprise to see him taking the vaccine if it's going to help his team.

Edited by Henno van Deventer