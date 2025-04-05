“Is Dak the next coming of Kirk Cousins?”: Cam Newton issues bold offseason challenge to Dak Prescott

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has challenged Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to bring playoff victories or face being remembered in the same way as Kirk Cousins.

Last year, the quarterback signed a four-year, $240 million contract with the Cowboys, which included $231 million in guaranteed cash.

On Friday's episode of his podcast "4th&1 With Cam Newton," he specifically addressed Prescott's case:

"My challenge to Dak Prescott is like, bro like time to win. The bag, the money is secured. Dak Prescott, bro, time to win, bro. Like we're gonna look back and be like, 'Is Dak the next coming of Kirk Cousins?'" Newton said. (2:40)

Prescott has not been able to guide the Cowboys beyond the divisional round of the postseason since joining the franchise nine years ago. Although he excels in the regular season, Dallas has appeared in the playoffs just five times during his time there.

Cowboys' Dak Prescott situation echoes 2016 change

NFL: Dallas Cowboys-Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer Introductory Press Conference - Source: Imagn

Newton's Kirk Cousins comparison weighs heavily, given Cousins' career arc. Since signing a four-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons last year, Cousins has been plagued by inconsistency and injury. Most famously, a torn Achilles that has disrupted his throwing motion and overall performance.

Dallas signed quarterback Joe Milton III from the New England Patriots on Thursday. Although the Cowboys traded a fifth-round selection for Milton and a seventh-round pick to New England, the signing has fueled speculation about Prescott's future.

NFL legend James Jones repeated Newton's words on Friday's episode of The Facility:

"The only way for me for Dak Prescott to not look over his shoulders is if this year he goes out there and he balls and he delivers in the big time moments and he delivers in the playoffs."

The acquisition of Milton has brought about a scenario reminiscent of Prescott's debut in Dallas. In 2016, Prescott was drafted as Tony Romo's backup after Romo suffered an L1 vertebrae injury. Prescott took his shot, guiding the Cowboys to a 13-3 season with 23 touchdowns and four interceptions, eventually securing the starting role permanently.

Prescott has a no-trade clause on his contract through 2028 and possesses a $50.5 million cap figure for 2025. As Jones said:

"Just like Dak Prescott got in the game, when a better quarterback in Tony Romo was in front of him, but he got hurt and Dak Prescott took full advantage of his opportunity."

Injuries have become more of an issue for Prescott. He was out for 11 games in 2020 with a fractured right ankle. One game in 2021 with a calf strain, five games in 2022 with a right thumb injury, and nine games in 2024 with a partially torn hamstring.

