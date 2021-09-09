Is Dak Prescott playing tonight against the Buccaneers? 

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys suffered a pedal ankle fracture on October 11, 2020. The injury ended Prescott's 2020 season early. The unfortunate injury killed what could have been a career-high season for the quarterback.

Almost a year removed from that leg injury, is Prescott ready to suit up for tonight's important matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? If the Cowboys are looking to chase the playoffs this season, they will need a statement-making win tonight. Without Prescott, those chances would be severely diminished.

Will Dak Prescott suit up?

The answer is simply: yes. Dak Prescott will be playing in tonight's 2021 NFL season opener. Dallas Cowboys fans and supporters of all teams should be excited about the first game of the season. This game will be a shootout, to say the least. The Cowboys and Bucs have the top two receiving corps in the league.

Dak Prescott is BACK tonight 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/k3kuhMkrWJ — PFF (@PFF) September 9, 2021

Dak Prescott will look to bounce back in a big way tonight. He also might be playing with a big chip on his shoulder, especially after what might have been a playoff run in 2020. With only five games played, Prescott put up 1,856 yards and nine touchdowns. That is impressive for a five-game stretch.

Dak Prescott will need to put up good numbers again tonight as he takes on the ageless Tom Brady and the Bucs. The reigning Super Bowl champs are looking to pick up right where they left off: winning. Tom Brady also has a plethora of talented receivers at his disposal.

Injury report for Thursday night’s Cowboys-Bucs opener with Jordan Whitehead being ruled out and Chris Godwin ready to go: pic.twitter.com/4onP6eEXuo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2021

Dak Prescott has some good news coming his way in regards to the injury report for tonight's game. Starting safety for the Bucs, Jordan Whitehead is out for the game. Prescott could use this news to attack the deep ball more, in hopes that the Bucs will have softer coverage with Whitehead being sidelined.

Prescott will need all the help he can get in winning on the road against the Super Bowl champions. Primetime games usually bring a lot more pressure, as the big stage brings with it more noise. Expect all the fans to be riled up, simply at the fact that they can finally be back in the stands. That was not allowed in the 2020 season due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Also Read

If Prescott and the Cowboys can beat the Bucs, there could be some early noise about them winning the NFC East. The entire division was underwhelming last season, with the Washington Football Team heading to the playoffs with a 7-9 record. The Cowboys will look in great shape if they can beat one of the NFL's top contenders.

Edited by Samuel Green