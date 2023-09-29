Is David Montgomery related to Wilbert Montgomery? A look into Lions RB’s family

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery is one of the best players at his position in the NFL.

The Iowa State University alum has been tearing it up in 2023, helping the Lions to a 3-1 start to the year. However, it might interest you to know that David isn't even the most famous Montgomery to play for Detroit. That distinction belongs to College Football Hall of Famer Wilbert Montgomery.

However, despite sharing the same surname, David and Wilbert Montgomery are not related, as they have no familial relations that can be traced. You can be forgiven for thinking that they're connected, as they have the same last name and both played in the NFL, but that's where all ties end.

Wilbert Montgomery's football legacy

Wilbert Montgomery is a Philadelphia Eagles legend and was one of the better running backs of the late 1970s.

Montgomery had a stellar six-year stint with the Eagles, breaking the most Eagles' rushing records and led them in rushing six times. He remains revered in Philadelphia and is a member of the franchise's Hall of Fame. Montgomery ended his career in Detroit, suiting up for the Lions in 1985 before calling it a career.

Wilbert Montgomery still holds an array of franchise records. Perhaps the most notable is his franchise postseason record of 194 yards, which led the Eagles to Super Bowl XV, their first Super Bowl triumph.

He won another Super Bowl in Super Bowl XLVII, having had a career that would be difficult to replicate.

David Montgomery NFL timeline

David Montgomery started his NFL career with the Chicago Bears, who drafted him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Montgomery began his NFL career in a running back committee with teammate Tarik Cohen, starting around half of his rookie season games. He ended year one with 889 rushing yards and six rushing TDs to go along with 25 catches for 185 receiving yards and one receiving TD.

In his sophomore season, David Montgomery became the Bears' undisputed starter at RB. He took most of the RB reps, and his stats showed just as much. Montgomery ended year two with a stat line of 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns.

His third and fourth seasons were much of the same, as he became one of the NFL's best running backs. He totaled 800-plus yards in both seasons and added five plus rushing TDs in both.

David Montgomery eventually left the Bears via free agency to join the Detroit Lions on a three-year, $18 million deal ahead of the 2023 NFL season. While he's on the right trajectory, David has a long way to go if he wishes to surpass Wilbert, but, at least, he has time in his hands.