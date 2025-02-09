Is DeAndre Hopkins playing in the Super Bowl tonight? Exploring Chiefs WR's status vs Eagles

Veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was acquired by the Kansas City Chiefs from the Tennessee Titans before the trade deadline this season. Hopkins was traded on Oct. 24 for a 2025 conditional fifth-round pick.

Hopkins played the majority of the season with the Chiefs, 10 games with Kansas City and six with the Titans. On the season, Hopkins recorded 56 receptions for 610 yards and five touchdowns.

Playing in his 12th season in the NFL, Hopkins isn't as productive as he once was, but he's been an integral part of the team's success that has led them back to the Super Bowl for a third-straight season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is DeAndre Hopkins playing against the Eagles tonight in the Super Bowl?

DeAndre Hopkins during Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Barring something unexpected, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will play in tonight's Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. The receiver isn't on the injury report and is active for today's game.

Trending

Hopkins will be playing in his first Super Bowl in his career.

However, wide receiver Skyy Moore is inactive for today's game. The Chiefs had many players on the injury report this list, such as Patrick Mahomes, but they'll be at almost full strength heading into tonight's game.

Patrick Mahomes says he wants to win this Super Bowl for players like DeAndre Hopkins, Kareem Hunt

Patrick Mahomes, left, DeAndre Hopkins, right, during Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

While a few players, such as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, will be playing for their fourth Super Bowl win, other players, such as DeAndre Hopkins and running back Kareem Hunt, will be playing for their first Super Bowl.

Mahomes said earlier this week that he wants to win the Super Bowl this season for the guys who haven't won one yet who are on the team.

Mahomes said:

"That's what it's all about. You want people to have this experience, especially guys that put in the work like DeAndre [Hopkins] has, or Kareem [Hunt] has, and they haven't been able to get to this game, and they're going to go out there and try to maximize that opportunity.

"So I think more than anything, just giving those guys the chances to go out there and make plays, and they'll be excited for it.”

The Chiefs will look to make history by becoming the first team to win three straight Super Bowls.

Who do you think will win tonight's game?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.