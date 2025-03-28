Is the Eagles’ tush push play getting banned? NFL insider provides clarity ahead of annual owners meetings

Fans may have seen the last of the Philadelphia Eagles' "tush push" play. The annual owners' meeting is next week, and the 32 owners and their representatives will review a series of proposed rule changes.

One of them is the ban on the Eagles' tush push play. The move tends to get a few much-needed yards in short-yardage situations. The play is almost impossible to stop and was successful 82.4% of the time last season.

On Wednesday's episode of the "Scoop City" podcast, NFL insider Diana Russini and former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel discussed the potential ban.

Russini said:

“I'm hearing the tush push (ban) is building some momentum. I know we've talked about it here on the show where I said I didn't think that this would probably be the year where I could see change.” [1:30]

“I feel like it's getting more momentum in terms of those opposed to it than I've ever heard before. Usually, everyone's like, ‘No, no, no.’ There's like, those one or two people that sit on it, that are against it, but it's catch and fire.”

The Green Bay Packers proposed the ban, and now the owners will have to vote on it. The change will require a supermajority of 24 votes from the 32 teams to pass.

Russini also shared that other proposed rule changes will be discussed at the event.

Russini said:

“I'm getting ready to head down to Florida for the league meetings next week, where, look, there's always tons that's going to be happening, lots of discussions. The competition committee is going to be meeting on a lot of different rule proposals and chase.”

Other proposed rule changes include adjustments to the dynamic kickoff, eliminating automatic first downs for defensive holding, and adjusting how the playoff teams are seeded.

Tush push ban may not get enough votes

One of the problems with getting the play banned is that it specifically targets two teams, the aforementioned Eagles and the Buffalo Bills. According to ESPN, these two teams have used the play 163 times in the past three seasons. That is more than the other 30 teams combined.

NFL competition committee chairman Rich McKay has already expressed skepticism about changing the rule if it punishes two teams over others. The competition committee will be responsible for putting the proposed rule changes in front of ownership for a vote.

