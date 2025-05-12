"Is he even a top 10 QB?" - Chris Simms points finger at Dak Prescott for failing to elevate Cowboys

Former NFL quarterback turned analyst Chris Simms has questioned Dak Prescott's leadership potential for the Dallas Cowboys to achieve championship relevance. The remark comes as Prescott is recovering from last season's hamstring injury that dogged the Cowboys' chances in the playoffs.

Ad

Simms questioned the possibility in a recent "Up & Adams" show appearance on May 12, 2025, with host Kay Adams.

During the segment, Adams asked Simms what kept him from "throwing in with the Cowboys in 2025."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Dak Prescott is one thing that you would say. What is holding them back? I don't wanna say he's holding them back. But he is the highest paid player in football. And I would say he's not near the top five quarterback in football, so that's gotta match up a little bit better, right? Is even a top 10 quarterback. I don't know about that either," replied Simms.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dallas prepares for the 2025 season after missing the playoffs last year. The Cowboys finished with a disappointing 7-10 record, going 4-5 in Prescott's absence after he suffered a partial hamstring avulsion in Week 9.

Can Dak Prescott justify his league-high $60 million salary?

NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Simms' criticism extends beyond just quarterback rankings. He pointed to specific areas where both Dak Prescott and the Cowboys need improvement to compete with division rivals like the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Ad

"The biggest thing was yes, they needed another offensive playmaker, so they got that because their offense was so just all CeeDee lamb, CeeDee lamb," Simms noted.

He was referring to the Cowboys' recent acquisition of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens for a 2026 third-round draft pick.

This trade addresses a significant weakness from last season when opponents could focus their defensive efforts on limiting Lamb. According to team owner Jerry Jones, Dallas recognized they were "losing ground in the NFC East arms race." They responded by adding Pickens, who averaged an impressive 18.1 yards per catch last season with the Steelers.

Ad

The Cowboys have also invested in their offensive line, drafting Alabama guard Tyler Booker in the first round to protect Prescott and improve a run game that struggled last season.

For his part, Dak Prescott appears confident in his recovery from the hamstring injury that sidelined him for nearly half of last season:

"If I had to play a game today, I definitely could do that," Dak Prescott said at Friday's 35th annual Children's Cancer Fund gala, according to the team website (April 11, 2025). "It's about moving forward healthy to make sure I can play 17 times, 20 [games], whatever we get to when the time's right."

Dak Prescott has a history of bouncing back strongly from injuries. After suffering a fractured ankle in 2020, he returned the following season to throw for 4,449 yards with 37 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions. This launched the Cowboys into a three-year playoff streak that ended last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.