Is Gia Duddy an Eagles fan? TikTok star locked in for Philly's MNF win over Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

Gia Duddy is well-known for her TikTok content and received support from quarterback Will Levis earlier this year. Is the social media influencer a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles? Duddy posted photos on IG of her flight back to Philadelphia days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

One of Duddy's photos showed her watching the Monday Night Football showdown between the Eagles and Chiefs. Another photo showed her alongside a friend, sporting a throwback Eagles sweatshirt.

Gia Duddy's Instagram posts show her supporting the Philadelphia Eagles.

After the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 21-17, Duddy posted another story on IG, showing her support for the Eagles. This led her followers to believe she was an Eagles fan.

Did Gia Duddy and Will Levis break up?

Everyone remembers the 2023 NFL Draft when Will Levis anxiously awaited to hear his name called. He was expected to be a first-round draft pick. However, he was drafted by the Tennessee Titans on the second night. On the first night, Levis had brought his girlfriend, Gia Duddy, and his family.

After graduating from Penn State, Duddy moved to Nashville, Tennessee, to be closer to Levis. Despite the two not living together, Duddy supported the rookie quarterback and attended his preseason games.

However, after the season began, Duddy stopped talking about Levis on her social media pages, leading fans to believe the two had called it quits. Barstool Sports "Pardon My Take" announced in September that Levis and Duddy had ended their three-year relationship.

Duddy however posted a photo of her watching Levis's NFL debut against the Atlanta Falcons. Neither has posted about the other in months. Levis's last picture on Duddy's Instagram dates back to June 2023. The Titans' rookie quarterback has removed all photos of Duddy from his page dating back to college.

Further, Duddy's support for another NFL team also hints at her no longer being with the Titans' quarterback.