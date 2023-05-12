Is Josh Allen ready for Hollywood? Bills QB fired up for Super Troopers 3 role

Most of us know Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as the gunslinging, duel-threat beast that terrorizes opposing defenses. But, could we be about to see Allen make the switch from football to the silver screen?

While it does seem a little farfetched that Allen could have a role in a movie, if you thought it was impossible, think again. On Kyle Brandt's show Kyle Brandt's Basement, Allen was a guest along with members of the Super Trooper's cast and director Jay Chandrasekha.

The idea was floated that Allen could partake in Super Troopers 3, and the quarterback was stunned that it could even be a possibility.

Allen said:

“I’m in, I’m in. I would love that, I have never a cameo or anything like that. That’d be pretty cool.”

While we don't know if the Super Troopers franchise is definitely serious about having the Bills quarterback in their movie, but the fact that it was their suggestion make make it possible.

The movie per several reports is still in the works so there is still time to potentially find a role for Allen in the third movie. Whether or not it happens remains to be seen, but it sure is fun to think about.

Josh Allen and Bills looking for better 2023 season

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills

The Bills again had a superb regular season under the guidance of Josh Allen as he led them to a 13-3 record and the AFC East division title.

Once in the playoffs, the Bills managed to squeeze past the Miami Dolphins 34-31 in what was an unconvincing display.

The Bills then came undone in a big way in the divisional round as the Cincinatti Bengals taught them a lesson in a 27-10 loss.

For all the good things Josh Allen and the Bills do in the regular season, they have failed to get to a Super Bowl. That will need to change as head coach Sean McDermott is coming under pressure to deliver a Lombardi trophy.

Will 2023 be the year? Bills fans sure hope so.

