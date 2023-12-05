Is Justin Jefferson playing this week? Latest update on Vikings WR for Week 14

Minnesota Vikings superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been out of action since suffering an injury in Week 5.

The reigning Offensive Player of the Year was on track for yet another 1,200-plus yards season until he picked up a knock in a game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, Jefferson is set to make his long-awaited return to the gridiron, as he's in line to feature against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In this article, we give you an update on the superstar pass catcher and a report on what happened to him. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Justin Jefferson's injury update

According to the Minnesota Vikings' website, Justin Jefferson is expected to make his long-awaited return to the gridiron after missing seven regular-season games since Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Vikings are fresh off a bye week, and plenty of discussions this week will center on the return of Jefferson and the Vikings' subsequent postseason chances.

The franchise has exercised admirable patience in letting the reigning Offensive Player of the Year's injury heal, and his return should serve as a major plus to an already solid offense.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Justin Jefferson?

Justin Jefferson sustained a hamstring injury in a Week 5 matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

The perennial Pro Bowler was promptly placed on the injured reserve and subsequently missed the mandatory four games required for players put on the IR.

Following the completion of the four games, Jefferson remained out with a hamstring injury. In that period, the Vikings lost franchise QB Kirk Cousins to a season-ending ACL injury.

Jefferson proceeded to miss three more games, but, thankfully, was activated following that. The pacey wideout is expected to play a significant role in his team's Week 14 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Expand Tweet

When will Justin Jefferson return?

Barring any unforeseen events, Jefferson will make his long-awaited return to the gridiron in the Vikings' Sunday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

His addition should provide a solid first option for whoever is the Vikings' starting quarterback for Week 14 and beyond.

The Vikings organization has patiently waited for Jefferson to recover and return to action. In the meantime, Jordan Addison and K. J. Osborn have been decent replacements.

However, neither of those players is Jefferson, and the Vikings' playoff hopes are certainly looking upward following the imminent return of their best player.