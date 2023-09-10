Is Kyler Murray playing today vs Commanders? Week 1 update on Cardinals QB

The Arizona Cardinals will open Week 1 against the Washington Commanders in Week 1 with a total of 14 games set to kick off on Sunday.

The Cardinals have not had much luck in the injury department and don't appear to be in contention for a winning season this year.

Star wideout DeAndre Hopkins left Arizona, signing for the Tennessee Titans instead, while questions were also raised around Zach Ertz's availability early on. However, the biggest question mark when it comes to the Cardinals is easily Kyler Murray.

Kyler Murray at Arizona Cardinals Training Camp

Is Kyler Murray playing today?

The Cardinals placed their franchise QB on the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP list) to start the season. This means, at the very least, he will miss the first four games of the season.

Per the Cardinals' schedule, Murray will not suit up against the Commanders, Giants, Cowboys and 49ers, teams that are all expected to be contending for the Super Bowl this year.

It remains to be seen if Murray will be fit in time to face the Bengals in Week 5, considering he is still recovering from an ACL injury.

Considering mobility is a big part of Murray's game, the Cardinals could choose to be a little cautious with easing him into action.

How to watch Commanders vs Cardinals

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 1 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023, 1 PM ET Location: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland TV channel: Fox

Fox Where to stream: fuboTV

Commanders vs Cardinals injury report: No Kyler Murray, but Josh Dobbs likely to be under center

Per Sportskeeda's very own Tony Pauline, Zach Ertz is expected to suit up for their Week 1 opener against the Commanders.

In Kyler Murray's absence, Josh Dobbs is expected to be the starting quarterback.

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin was dealing with a toe injury in the build-up to Week 1. McLaurin picked up the injury during their preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens late in August. However, his injury is not expected to be a concerning one for his availability this season.

