Is the ManningCast curse broken? Jalen Hurts latest to pick up a win after joining Eli & Peyton Manning 

The ManningCast has been a popular staple of Monday Night Football, with special guests like Jon Hamm, Jalen Hurts and more appearing on the show. However, lately, it has seemed like NFL stars who come on the show are subject to an unfortunate loss following their appearance.

In the two seasons that it has been on ESPN's programming, many players have gone on to lose in the next game they played.

Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers (a playoff loss), Travis Kelce, Rob Gronkowski, Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady, Josh Allen and others have all been subject to Peyton and Eli Manning's curse.

However, this season, two players have appeared on the cast. Hurts and divisional rival Saquon Barkley.

Neither team lost their next game and both sit at the top of the NFC, with the Philadelphia Eagles undefeated and the New York Giants at 4-1 after a stunning defeat of the Green Bay Packers in London.

Hurts performed well against a tough opponent, completing 26 of 36 passes, rushing for 60 yards and two touchdowns. He led a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter, too.

Who else will have to try and avoid the ManningCast curse like Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley?

After so many players fell victim to whatever the Mannings were doing to them, it seems like the NFC East's stars, a division often maligned for being one of the worst in football, have righted the ship.

However, there have been other curses in the NFL before. The Madden curse has cursed so many athletes, including:

Antonio Brown

Rob Gronkowski

Adrian Peterson

Peyton Hillis

Drew Brees

Larry Fitzgerald

These were not all consecutive, which means the ManningCast curse could get other players in the future even if Hurts and Barkley didn't fall victim. The curse may not affect everyone, which is why all other athletes need to watch themselves the week after their appearance.

The ManningCast is scheduled to happen during the following weeks:

Week 7

Week 8

Week 9

Week 13

Week 14

Week 15

Wild Card

The guests have not been announced, but there will presumably be some big stars present. Those players will have to tread extremely carefully so as to not curse themselves. That especially goes for the latter week guests as those games are incredibly important.

