Is NFL Sunday ticket available on Amazon Prime? 

Focus switched to expanding online video services when DirecTV didn't extend its agreement for the NFL Sunday Night Ticket bundle. The winning bidder was Google's YouTube division, which now pays an average of $2 billion annually, 33% more than DirecTV ($1.5 billion) was paying.

Many fans are still determining whether they may get NFL Sunday tickets through Amazon Prime. However, NFL Sunday ticket is not available on Amazon Prime Video. On Amazon Fire devices, though, you may watch NFL Sunday Ticket games via the YouTube and YouTube TV applications.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate YouTube announced today that they are upgrading the number of streams it offers with NFL Sunday Ticket to unlimited on your home network. Previously it was just two simultaneous streams on your home network



You can also access 2 additional streams on the go.

If you have a YouTube subscription, you can also choose to buy simply the RedZone Channel for the duration of the season. You may also sign up for Sunday Ticket if you don't have a YouTube TV subscription, but it may cost extra.

The seven-year broadcast agreement, worth approximately $2.2 billion per season, was reached in December 2022 between the NFL and Google, the parent firm of YouTube. NFL Sunday Ticket will be available as an additional extension on YouTube TV and YouTube's Primetime Channels platform for seven years.

Which games will fans be able to see with Sunday Tickets?

Every Sunday afternoon, the NFL regular season game played outside of markets is included in the NFL Sunday Ticket. It implies that if a game is broadcast on a local station, your ticket plan will not include it.

The Sunday Night Football games on NBC, the Monday Night Football games on ESPN, and the Friday and Thursday Night Football matchups on Amazon are also excluded from the Ticket. The postseason matchups for the league are not included on the Ticket.

September 7 will mark the start of the 2023 regular season. If you check your calendar, that date falls on Thursday. Of course, NFL Sunday Ticket is only available on Sundays. Season debut games will take place on September 10.

How much do fans have to pay to get NFL Sunday Tickets?

Google offers Sunday Ticket at two different price points: one for YouTube TV customers who now pay the base monthly rate of $72.99, and another for non-subscribers.

The cost of a Sunday Ticket for users who already pay the steep YouTube TV monthly charge is $349. That's more expensive than it was on DirecTV, which cost $300 for an entire season plus the starting monthly charge of about $65.





You have it until May 6th to purchase at $249.99. Save $100 y'all.

You can access Sunday Ticket via "YouTube Primetime Channels" for a one-time $449 charge for the entire season if you're unwilling to subscribe to YouTube TV's cable channels.

