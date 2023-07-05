Is Rex Ryan the son of Buddy Ryan? Former Jets HC's family tree explored

Yes, Rex Ryan is the son of legendary NFL coach Buddy Ryan. Rex was born on Dec. 13, 1962, to Buddy Ryan and Doris Ryan.

The older Ryan was a staple in the National Football League for years, serving first as a defensive-oriented coach and later as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles.

In this article, we look at the Ryan NFL legacy and why their surname will forever be linked to greatness in American football.

Buddy Ryan's NFL coaching legacy

Buddy Ryan started coaching in the AFL in 1968 when he was appointed as the defensive line coach of the New York Jets. Ryan guided the franchise to a Super Bowl III there.

His next stop was at Minnesota Vikings, where he oversaw a defense fondly known as the Purple People Eaters. Ryan did his reputation a world of good and was widely regarded as a top-five defensive minds in the NFL.

Following his Vikings stint, he became the defensive chief of the Chicago Bears, who won Super Bowl XX. His time with the Bears was monumenta,l as he created the 46 defense, and they led the league in most major defensive statistical categories. Later he was the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals, enjoying moderate success with both franchises.

Buddy Ryan was a defensive assistant on three Super Bowl-bound teams: the York Jets, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. His reputation was built on defensive innovation and maximizing player potential. He's the leading proponent of the now famous 46 defense.

Rex Ryan's NFL coaching legacy

Rex Ryan is the son of the legendary defensive-minded coach Buddy Ryan. Rex started his NFL coaching career in the staff of the Baltimore Ravens as a defensive line coach (like father, like son). He spent a decade with the Ravens, going from coach to the team's assistant head coach.

He eventually left them to take over the vacant head coach job at the New York Jets in 2009. His tenure was successful, as Rex Ryan was known for his outspoken and candid nature and instant success on the much-maligned Jets. He led them to consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances in his first two years as Jets head coach.

However, that was as good as it got. Rex Ryan left the Jets after a putrid 2014 season, where they went 4-12. He later joined the Buffalo Bills, where he coached for two years before losing his job again. That was his last active role in the NFL, as he has since embraced broadcasting.

