Is Stefon Diggs injured? Latest on Bills WR for Week 10 vs Broncos

The struggling Buffalo Bills will host Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos at home in Week 10 but could be without star wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Diggs' absence would be a massive blow to the Bills, who have lost two of their last three games and are losing ground on those above them in the AFC standings. They are one game behind the Miami Dolphins in the race for the AFC East title and cannot afford to lose more ground with only eight games left in the season.

What happened to Stefon Diggs?

Stefon Diggs was reportedly a limited participant in practice on Friday. He did not feature on the Bills' injury list on Thursday but popped up on it as a limited participant in practice with a back issue.

Losing Diggs would be a massive blow to the Bills' offense. The veteran wide receiver is quarterback Josh Allen's most trusted weapon. The Bills' dependency on Diggs to move the ball is evident from the stats. He has recorded 834 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns this season. On his own, he is outpacing the Bills' second and third-best receiving threats, Gabe Davis (434 receiving yards, five touchdown catches) and Dalton Kincaid (339 receiving yards, one touchdown catch).

Will Stefon Diggs play in Week 10 vs Broncos?

Despite being a limited participant in practice on Friday and Saturday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport has confirmed that Diggs will feature in the Bills' Monday Night Football clash against the Broncos at Bills stadium.

Per Diggs, the team is being cautious with his injury to ensure he can suit up on Monday night.

While Diggs will suit up and take the field on Monday night against the Broncos, it remains to be seen whether his injury will hamper his production.

How to watch Broncos vs Bills on Monday Night Football

The Week 10 Monday Night Football clash between the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos will kick off at 8:15 PM EST and will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also watch the game on ManningCast on ESPN2.