Is Sterling Shepard retiring? Exploring Giants wide receiver’s status after end of regular season

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard walked off the field at MetLife Stadium on Sunday for the final time. His contract is up at the end of the season, and a return to the team as a player isn't reportedly on the cards.

Shepard was drafted by the Giants in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft and is the longest-tenured player on the roster. So, is retirement next for Shepard? He told reporters that he has nothing but gratitude for his eight-year career.

"I think this point in time comes for everybody at some point throughout their career," Shepard said. "I just look at how blessed I’ve been to be in the same spot for eight years, it’s been a blessing."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Shepard also said that while he is open to possibly retiring from the NFL, he must discuss his options with his family first.

“That’s stuff that I’ve got to talk over with my family, you know," Shepard said. "Get back to my loved ones and see how they feel, too. It’s not all just based off of my decisions, I’ve got to do what’s best for my kids and where I’m at."

Sterling Shepard, 30, has also noted that New York Giants owner John Mara has expressed interest in hiring him for a position in the front office. At this time, Shepard is unsure if he's interested in that or something else.

Shepard played 90 games in his eight NFL seasons. He had 372 receptions for 4.095 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.

Sterling Shepard career earnings

After playing collegiately at the University of Oklahoma, Sterling Shepard began his NFL career with the New York Giants in 2016. As a second-round draft pick, he signed a four-year contract worth $5.9 million, which equaled out to $1.48 million each season.

Expand Tweet

In 2019, the Giants signed him to a contract extension, another four-year deal worth $41 million. This contract included a $10 million signing bonus and $21.26 million in guaranteed money.

During his eight seasons in New York, Shepard earned about $32.64 million.