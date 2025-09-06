Is Taylor Swift present at Chiefs game tonight in Brazil? Latest update on Travis Kelce's GF for Sao Paulo showdown

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and pop icon Taylor Swift announced their engagement last week after two years of dating. The 14-time Grammy winner has been one of the tight end's strongest supporters. In the past two seasons, she has attended several games to showcase her support for her fiance.The Chiefs kicked off their 2025 season against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Did Taylor Swift travel to Brazil to cheer on Kelce and his team?Is Taylor Swift present at Chiefs game tonight in Brazil?No, the 'Blank Space' hitmaker did not attend the Chiefs' season opener against Jim Harbaugh's team in Brazil. TMZ confirmed the pop icon's absence but did not provide any specific reason.However, sources told the publication that security reasons played a part in why she didn't travel for the game.&quot;It's not a shocker Taylor skipped the international game. ... since none of the WAGs made the trip,&quot; TMZ wrote in their article . &quot;It's just a 2-day jaunt leaving no time for the fams to intermingle. Plus, it's safe to assume security to Taylor played a role in the decision-making.&quot;The couple announced their engagement via a post on social media. Swift shared snippets from the proposal day in an Instagram post, flaunting her engagement ring. She captioned the post:&quot;Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTravis Kelce opens up about romantic life with Taylor SwiftIn a pre-game press conference in Brazil, the three-time Super Bowl champion opened up about how life has changed since he got engaged to the 14-time Grammy winner.The tight end said life has been &quot;fun&quot; since he started dating Swift.&quot;I got one more ring for it- two if we're counting the first Super Bowl (while dating Taylor),&quot; Kelce said as per The Athletic. &quot;Ever since I've been dating Taylor, life has been fun. It's been exciting. Obviously, a lot more eyes, and I accept that. It's just ... I'm living life, living on a high.&quot;Before their engagement, Taylor Swift appeared on &quot;The New Heights&quot; podcast co-hosted by Travis Kelce and his brother Jason. Apart from breaking the show's view record, the pop icon also announced her 12th studio album called 'The Life of the Showgirl,' set to be released on Oct. 3.