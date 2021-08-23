Is Tom Brady ready for his 8th Super Bowl ring? Skip and Shannon evaluate TB12 and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' chances

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe often have loud and passionate disagreements, but what unites them is their belief that the time is ripe for Tom Brady to win his eighth Super Bowl this season.

While Shannon seemed fed up with the endless references to how Tom Brady overcame his injuries, Skip agreed that they seemed fair points. What both of them agreed on are the other reasons why they believe Tom Brady can win the Super Bowl again this year.

Why Tom Brady is primed to win the Super Bowl again

The conversation initially began with Shannon and Skip's take on Tom Brady being unhampered by the MCL injury he had last season and going without a knee brace.

Shannon believes that would not be a factor in Tom Brady becoming better because he is a pocket passer with very limited mobility. Skip, on the other hand, contended that there will be benefits to Brady's pocket mobility and mental freedom, both of which are critical to being a quarterback.

.@TomBrady on retirement:



“I’ll know when the time’s right. If I can’t ...if I’m not a championship-level quarterback, then I’m not gonna play. If I’m a liability to the team, I mean, no way. But if I think I can win a championship, then I’ll play.”



(via @ProFootballTalk) pic.twitter.com/FI1LIPmQYq — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) August 23, 2021

They further agreed on other points. One important point is that the verbiage or terminology used to call plays would have been unfamiliar to Tom Brady last year.

This year, it would be second nature to him which should see calls go much smoother and he could identify the routes more easily. It will also help him set up against the defense better. This will help with quicker release of the ball and more efficient drives; both of which are scary prospects for opposition teams.

Another point both Shannon and Skip pointed out is that it's not just Tom Brady who's coming back from surgery. Antonio Brown, the premier wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, underwent knee surgery and will be fully fit this season, unlike last season when he had to miss important games like the NFC Championship.

Additionally, OJ Howard, who missed the entirety of last season with an Achilles injury, will make a comeback, looking to get involved in winning a ring he missed out on. This is on top of all the other starters who are coming back.

I hear you. He's seemingly about to turn 50 years old too. But he attempted the second-most end-zone throws last year, and now enters actually knowing the system and with a healthier knee and Antonio Brown (and OJ Howard). TB is loaded. — Dalton Del Don (@daltondeldon) August 19, 2021

Taken together, both Shannon and Skip believe, as do many others, that the Tampa offense has only gotten better this season, including Tom Brady and his weapons. All of that should stand them in good stead as they look to mount a two-peat.

