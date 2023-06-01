Is Tom Brady richer than Leonardo DiCaprio? Comparing seven-time Super Bowl winner’s net worth with Hollywood superstar

Tom Brady has achieved great success in the world of professional football. One cannot ignore the 23 years he dominated as a quarterback, winning a record seven Super Bowls.

Many people could strive to be like him. Make a ton of money doing what you're best at while having a fabulous career, but does his wealth exceed that of Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio?

DiCaprio has a net worth of $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Moreover, he has gained millions of dollars from endorsements, real estate investments and venture capital funding.

DiCaprio reportedly earned at least $100 million from sponsorship agreements, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Don't Look Up ($30 million), The Wolf of Wall Street ($25 million) and Inception ($59 million) have provided him with his largest movie paychecks.

Additionally, DiCaprio received $40 million from Titanic as part of an arrangement that rewarded him with 1.8% of payback credits on gross sales.

However, Tom Brady is $50 million less wealthy than the 49-year-old DiCaprio, with a net worth of $250 million.

After signing his final $30 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady earned $332,962,392 in NFL salary during his legendary 23-year career, according to Spotrac.

In the three years he spent with the Bucs, which saw one Super Bowl win and three postseason runs, he earned close to $98 million.

Tom Brady and Leonardo DiCaprio have recently been sighted hanging out together

Tom Brady and Leonardo DiCaprio have recently shown that they get along well. They enjoyed a moment together on a yacht last weekend in Sardinia, Italy, at a celebration of a few mutual friends.

Interestingly, they have a shared history - they have both had relationships with model Gisele Bundchen.

As has been widely reported, Tom Brady and Bundchen ended their relationship in October after more than ten years of marriage. They began dating in 2006, married in 2009, and had two children before divorcing in 2022.

In an appearance with Vanity Fair early in the year, Bündchen discussed her separation from Brady and referred to it as "the death of my dream."

The model, who has two kids with the sportsman, said that the two had become estranged and that she needed to choose from a "huge list of things" to feel "more connected with my purpose."

Meanwhile, after his affair with Bundchen, DiCaprio has been romantically involved with several well-known women, including actor Camila Morrone and model Bar Refaeli.

