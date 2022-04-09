"He's a lot more cutthroat than we think" - Colin Cowherd claims Tom Brady is a ruthless operator

Tom Brady has been called many things; ruthless has not been one of them.

But Colin Cowherd seems to think that Tom Brady is a ruthless operator behind the scenes.

Cowherd thinks the Boston media are now slamming Tom Brady and calling him out.

Cowherd said this about Tom Brady on his podcast:

“Bob, let's pivot to Brady, as you bring him up there are those who are saying in the Boston media, they subscribe to the theory that Tom is a little bit of a sellout. You know, the new Tom is, you know, a little into social media a little goofy is not paying respect, you know, to sort of his historic relevance and and his his greater half, which is the New England half, I've argued this, that he's suppressed a lot of his personality in New England for the betterment of the organization. And this is really who Tom is. Tom is funny. Tom is wildly competitive, he just bumped Bruce Arians to a job, he never wanted a cubicle upstairs. He's a lot more cutthroat than we think, you know, hyper-vigilant and willful. That's who he is. But Tom, also, especially early in New England, suppressed it because he realized very quickly, this is a great owner. And this is the best coach in the history of football. And my defenses are remarkable. Which is the truth?"

Is Colin Cowherd right? Is Tom Brady ruthless?

If you look at Tom Brady's history, Cowherd may not be that far off about the star quarterback.

All you have to do is check out what he has done recently. Brady announced his comeback on the night that the NCAA Tournament teams were being announced rather than do it the night before or even that following Monday when the spotlight could have been his.

A return to the NFL, but as a player-owner with the Miami Dolphins.



Friday's edition of The Leadoff tells the story of the move that almost was » gofos.co/3CJFz21 Tom Brady's retirement reversal reportedly almost came with a wild twist:A return to the NFL, but as a player-owner with the Miami Dolphins.Friday's edition of The Leadoff tells the story of the move that almost was Tom Brady's retirement reversal reportedly almost came with a wild twist:A return to the NFL, but as a player-owner with the Miami Dolphins.Friday's edition of The Leadoff tells the story of the move that almost was 🎧 » gofos.co/3CJFz21 https://t.co/4Te2NNVcis

It was also shocking to see Tampa Bay Bucs head coach Bruce Arians suddenly retire just weeks after Brady unretired, with many, including Cowherd, believing that he forced Arians to move to an office job with the team.

Not to mention the fact that Brady's on-the-field antics have been brought into question over the years with Deflategate and how until recently, he would barely shake hands after a loss.

I'm Gwen Bayliss @Gwen_Bayliss Brady's "retirement" was just a ploy to get out of his contract with @Buccaneers so he could go to Miami as part owner. This guy is a total jughead. deadspin.com/the-tom-brady-… Brady's "retirement" was just a ploy to get out of his contract with @Buccaneers so he could go to Miami as part owner. This guy is a total jughead. deadspin.com/the-tom-brady-…

Ruthless may be a strong word, but can Tom Brady be a bit shady? Absolutely, but despite all of this, he still manages a clean-cut All-American image, at least so far.

