Is Tyreek Hill playing this week? Dolphins WR’s status explored for Week 15

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill's spectacular performance this season has been one of the key reasons for his team's 9-4 record through Week 15 of the 2022-23 NFL season. The superstar has racked up 1,542 receiving yards, the second-most he's managed in a season, and 12 touchdowns, joint-most in an NFL campaign for the veteran.

Hill's outstanding effort has put him in the NFL MVP conversation. No wide receiver has ever won the award, but if he becomes the first member of the 2,000 receiving yards club, he will have one of the strongest cases of any receiver in history to be bestowed with the honor.

Hill needs 458 receiving yards in the Dolphins' final four games of the season to break the 2000-yard barrier. He'll also be eyeing Calvin Johnson's all-time single-season receiving yards record of 1,964 yards, which he set in the 2012 NFL season. But there are some suggestions that the Dolphins wide receiver might not get four games to create history.

What happened to Tyreek Hill?

Hill suffered a gruesome ankle injury in the first quarter of the Dolphins' stunning Monday Night Football loss to the Tennessee Titans. The wide receiver's left ankle was bent on the outside after Titans cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting landed on his foot while attempting a tackle.

Hill exited the game and returned midway past the third quarter. He finished the game with four receptions for 61 receiving yards, ending his three-game streak of at least 100 yards. In the post-game press conference, the Dolphins superstar said the following about the injury:

"It was a lot of pain. It sucked. I've been dealing with ankle injuries this whole season."

Tyreek Hill injury update

Hill missed practice on Wednesday, prompting speculation that he could miss the Dolphins' Week 15 game against the New York Jets. However, the wide receiver suggested during a Twitch livestream that he'll not miss the game on Sunday. He said:

"I'm good. I'll be alright. It's part of my job, so it's kind of expected [that I'll be] getting banged up at this point in the season. It is what it is."

When will Tyreek Hill return?

Hill will likely operate on a light practice schedule and suit up on Sunday for the game against the Jets. The Dolphins beat them 34-13 in Week 12. Hill finished the game with 102 receiving yards and one touchdown catch. He'll be looking to emulate or better his performance from that win and continue to inch closer to creating history.