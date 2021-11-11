Is Vikings RB Dalvin Cook vaccinated?

Running back Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings, along with most star players in the NFL, are now under the microscope once again for their COVID-19 vaccinations. They can thank Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for getting caught up in a lie about his own vaccination status and his contracting the virus that kept him out of last week's loss to the Chiefs.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Aaron Rodgers was asked in late August if he’s vaccinated and this was his answer:



Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID and he was forced to miss Week 9 against the Chiefs. However, it was soon released that Rodgers was not vaccinated and had broken NFL protocol several times. Aaron Rodgers has been firm that he did not lie, stating he said he was "immunized" when asked if he was vaccinated months earlier. It's been a mess since then, with Aaron Rodgers appearing on The Pat McAfee Show and doubling down on his stance and even getting political.

The NFL fined the Green Bay Packers $300,000 and Aaron Rodgers $14,000 for violating their COVID protocols. No other team wants to face such backlash and it brings up the question of whether the top stars in the NFL are vaccinated or not.

Did Vikings RB Dalvin Cook get the COVID vaccine?

Dalvin Cook's vaccination status is currently the least of his worries. He has a lawsuit against him from a former ex-girlfriend. She claims Dalvin Cook got physical with her when she went over to gather her belongings and ended up with a concussion and scar to match. Dalvin Cook's attorney has a different side of the story. He claims the woman broke into Cook's home and held him and a guest at gunpoint. He's also accusing her of extorting Dalvin Cook for millions of dollars.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Now: #Vikings RB Dalvin Cook remains eligible to play despite a civil lawsuit alleging him of assault among other allegations. From NFL Now: #Vikings RB Dalvin Cook remains eligible to play despite a civil lawsuit alleging him of assault among other allegations. https://t.co/8scorYkw88

Still, due to the slow nature of the legal process, Dalvin Cook will suit up for Week 10 and should be available for the remainder of the season. His vaccination status, as far as the public knows, is that he is unvaccinated. Being unvaccinated doesn't forbid him from playing, but it can complicate things. Ironically, the Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Dakota Dozier was hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications and around 29 players and personnel were in close contact with him, of which Dalvin Cook could be one. Under current NFL protocol, Cook and any other unvaccinated person would need to miss around 10 days and have two negative tests.

Edited by Henno van Deventer