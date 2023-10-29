Isaac Rochell 'jealous' of missing wife Allison Kuch's lavish baby shower

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell are expecting their first child in December. The social media influencer is seven months pregnant and threw a lavish baby shower for her close friends and family members.

Her husband, the defensive end of the Las Vegas Raiders, was unable to attend the party, as his team is preparing to play the Detroit Lions. Kuch shared multiple pictures and videos of the decorations for the party.

It was a "dreamy" set-up where balloons shaped like clouds were suspended from the ceiling. The Michigan native wore a white tiered dress, which added to the ethereal theme of the celebration.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Saddened that he could not attend the party, Isaac Rochell wrote in one of his Instgaram stories:

"Jealous :("

Image Credit: Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell's Instagram Stories

The couple creates content related to various aspcts of live as an NFL couple. Recently, they have shared videos about how they're spending their days in Las Vegas amid the NFL season.

Before that, Allison Kuch and Rochell were trying to figure out their living situation when they first got to know that the Notre Dame graduate was signed to the Raiders practice squad. However, he was eventually added to the team's 53-man roster.

Allison Kuch pulls surprise prank on her husband

Along with sharing more serious parts of their lives, the couple also engages in lighthearted and silly pranks.

Recently, Kuch asked her husband to kiss her on her lips. Funnily enough, he did not know that she was tricking him into kissing him while she applied lip plumper to her lips.

Lip plumpers are known to have a slight burning sensation on the lips. After kissing, Rochell quickly turns to a towel to get the liquid off.

"Why is that tingly? That is not comfy. It feels like somebody put Icy Hot on my lips," Rochell says in the video. You wanna have a lips like your wife?" Allison Kuch jokes.

"I got them built in. 'I'm like, no escape. Like, once it's on, it's on. My lips feel numb. Why would women do this?"

Fans love their chemistry and look forward to their videos.