Isaac Rochell’s wife Allison Kuch gets candid on pregnancy struggles during husband's football season with Raiders

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell are expecting a daughter at the end of November or at the start of December. Although the couple planned to have a baby in the offseason, they are ecstatic and cheerfully waiting to welcome their child into the world.

The couple shared updates about their pregnancy and the plans they had made before. However, after Rochell signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, they encountered a problem.

Kuch and Rochell are not living together because the NFL athlete has been busy in training camp while his wife visits him. Even though the couple is trying to support each other, the start of the NFL season brought anxiety for Allison Kuch.

She said in her recently uploaded TikTok video:

"Not gonna lie, the past couple of weeks have been extremely hard with Isaac missing ultrasounds, and just not being able to see him every day...we made the decision that I'm not going to move to Vegas until the 53-man roster comes out. Worst part right now is just not knowing what's around the corner and it just affects me mentally a lot more than I thought it would right now I don't have a doctor in Vegas."

"I don't know where I'm giving birth. I don't know what hospital I'm going to be at. I don't even know if Isaac is going to have a home game that day. I make jokes about it in passing but it has been a huge source of anxiety, has made me really emotional past few weeks."

Kuch ended by saying that, though she's in a difficult state, she is grateful for all the resources that are accessible to her.

Allison Kuch shared a 911 scare story with fans

Isaac Rochell's wife, Allison Kuch, shared a 911 scare she had where she experienced extreme pain while using the toilet and asked her mother to call for help if needed.

"Nothing humbles you like almost calling 911 bc how painful it was to go to the bathroom," she wrote. "I was scared I was going to pass out with nobody around. I told her if I stopped responding to call 911."

"Can u imagine an ambulance coming because I was so constipated I passed out?"

She felt so scared that she thought she might pass out.