Allison Kuch, the wife of former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell, opened up about a significant change in her social media posts over the years, in an Instagram story.

In one snap, she posted a selfie of herself holding her head with one hand while wearing a gray T-shirt with a duck printed on it.

“Life is crazy cause 10 years ago I used to post hot pics of me to make Isaac jealous & wanna date me, & now I’m posting about playdoh being prime deal,” Kuch wrote.

Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch makes 'crazy' admission about posting 'hot pics' in attempts to date Ex-NFL DE/@allisonkuch

In a story posted before her selfie, she shared a picture of Amazon’s Prime deal.

“The things I’m getting on Prime Day,” Kuch wrote.

Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch @allisonkuch

Isaac Rochell and Allison have been together since their college days. They studied at different colleges but met through a mutual connection at a house party.

They had their first date at Starbucks and were in a long-distance relationship for the first four years. In 2020, the former defensive end proposed to her. The pair tied the knot in April 2021 and, in December 2023, welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Scottie.

Isaac Rochell’s wife shares hilarious dating advice received from her grandma

Allison Kuch shared a fit check reel on Instagram with an overlay text where she revealed a hilarious piece of dating advice from her grandmother:

“My grandma once told me: If he can’t handle you at your worst, he doesn’t deserve to see your br***ts. And that always stuck with me,” she said.

Last week, Allison shared a few pictures of her vacation in France, posting snaps of posing in the streets.

"look good, feel good & my camera roll is fullll," she wrote.

Kuch wore a white corset top paired with a blue and white skirt and a jute bag. She completed her look with embellished sandals and some jewelry.

She also posted a reel featuring her husband, who was carrying their daughter on his shoulders during their trip.

“She doesn’t know it yet, but she has a life full of seeing the world with her mom and dad,” Kuch wrote.

Allison Kuch boasts around 984,000 followers on Instagram.

